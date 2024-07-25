Featured

Vitória kick off season with 1-0 win over Floriana in Malta

25 July 2024

Can Vitória break Portugal’s UEFA Conference League curse? Since the inception of the competition no Portuguese team has made it to the group stage of Europe’s third-tier club tournament.

Rui Borges’ men have made a positive start by winning the first leg of their 2nd qualifying round tie against Floriana in Malta thanks to a typically opportune Jota Silva goal.

Tom Kundert reports on the first competitive match involving a Portuguese team in 2024/25.

An encounter against Maltese opposition for the club that finished fifth in the Primeira Liga last season may sound like a mismatch, but Vitória were made to work hard by their hosts who mixed ever-willing running with the occasional flash of quality.

The poor-quality artificial pitch and extremely hot temperature – 32ºC at kickoff – were two more obstacles for the visitors to overcome.

Nervy start

Floriana were first to threaten, Thiaguinho shooting wide before Jake Grech hit the woodwork after a mistake by young right-back Alberto Baio. In between Nélson Oliveira had a good opportunity after a fine through ball by Ricardo Mangas but his touch let him down and the chance was gone.

Vitória gradually began to wrest control of a match played at a good pace, and the Portuguese team thought they had taken the lead on the stroke of half time, but a João Mendes strike into the net from outside the box was ruled out for offside in the buildup.

The second half was a different story with Vitória stepping up their energy and aggression levels and completely dominating the game.

Floriana goalkeeper shines

It was here that Floriana goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi came to the fore, the 30-year-old Congo international putting in a sparkling display to single-handedly keep his side in the tie.

Mafoumbi saved superbly from Jota Silva and three times from lively Vitória substitute Kaio César. There was nothing he could do to stop Jota’s winner however, the Portugal international utilising speed and anticipation to touch home a clever pass over the top by Jesús Ramírez.

The victory was richly deserved and Vitória will be confident of completing the job next Thursday back in Portugal. In all likelihood they will book a place in the third qualifying round against Swiss outfit FC Zurich, who won the first leg of their qualifying tie 3-0 against Shelborne.

Analysis – promising signs for Vitória

Yes, it was against weak opposition, but there was still plenty for Vitória fans to reflect on with optimism from their first official match of the season.

Coach Rui Borges, who did a magnificent job at Moreirense last year to earn the head-coaching role at the Dom Afonso Henriques, already has his team well organised with all the players on the same page.

Midfielders Tomás Handel and captain Tiago Silva form a smoothly functioning duo in the middle of the pitch with left-back João Mendes, surprisingly released by FC Porto after some good displays for the Dragons last season, another player that guarantees quality.

On the other side of defence 20-year-old Alberto Baio caught the eye, recovering well from an early mistake and making a crucial goal-saving interception in the second half.

Winger Kaio César, another youngster at just 20, was electric as a second-half substitute. The Brazilian looks an exciting prospect.

Without doubt though, it is Jota Silva that transforms a solid team into one that can legitimately aspire to achieve something special. Combining directness, speed, skill, an enterprising football brain and a killer instinct with a never-say-die attitude, it is little surprise transfer rumours continue to swirl around the 24-year-old Portugal player.

Keeping him in the squad will make all the difference for Vitória’s ambitions.

Vitória SC: Bruno Varela, João Mendes, Borevkovic, Jorge Fernandes, Alberto Baio; Nuno Santos (Samu, 63’), Tomás Handel, Tiago Silva (Zé Carlos, 91’); Ricardo Mangas (Kaio César, 63’), Nélson Oliveira (Jesús Ramírez, 63’), Jota Silva (Marco Cruz, 91’)

Goals:

[0-1] Jota Silva, 78'