Braga beat Maccabi Petah Tikva 2-0 in the Europa League qualifiers

25 July 2024

Braga were too good for Maccabi Petah Tikva in the Europa League, winning 2-0 in the second qualifying round first leg at the Quarry.

The Israeli club dodged a bullet in the 3rd minute when Muhammad Handy was shown a straight red card, the defender breathing a big sigh of relief when the VAR ruled Amine El Ouazzani offside.

Marco Wolff saved Bruma’s effort in the 34th minute before the Warriors stepped on the gas after the break.

They were 2-0 up by the hour mark, Ricardo Horta scoring in the 56th minute and Rodrigo Zalazar converting a penalty after Roger Fernandes was taken down by Handy.

Roberto Fernández and Gabri Martínez came off the bench and went close in their competitive debuts, but it was job done as Daniel Sousa takes his side to Bulgaria for the second leg next Thursday.

Lucky Handy

Braga began brightly and thought they were a man up in the 3rd minute. Bruma released Amine El Ouazzani who was clumsily taken down by Muhammad Handy, the captain shown a straight red card before earning a reprieve when VAR found El Ouazzani narrowly offside.

Bruma was looking dangerous on the left wing and, firing wide before being presented with another chance in the 34th minute. He was sent through by Rodrigo Zalazar but couldn’t beat Marco Wolff who came off his line to make a smart save.

Wolff was getting busy, spilling Ricardo Horta’s effort and regathering before El Ouazzani could pounce. Referee Luca Pairetto then lost patience with the keeper who was booked for timewasting.

Zalazar was having a great game on and off the ball, wriggling out of traffic and presenting an opportunity for Roger Fernandes who narrowly missed the post.

Braga go bang bang

The Warriors started the second half with intent, El Ouazzani heading Adrián Marín’s cross straight at Wolff and Sikou Niakaté going close.

They were rewarded with the opening goal in the 56th minute. Bruma beat two players down the left wing, his deflected cross falling perfectly for Ricardo Horta who fired under Wolff and into the net.

Three minutes later the contest was effectively settled from the penalty spot. Fernandes was taken down by Handy who wouldn't be bailed out by the VAR, Zalazar stepping up and sending Wolff the wrong way.

Substitutes go close

Daniel Sousa’s side cruised to the finish line before their two Spanish recruits came off the bench and went close to getting their names on the score sheet.

Roberto Fernández saw his shot saved by Wolff and the follow up blocked by Andreas Karo, Gabri Martínez unable to beat the keeper from close range with the last chance of the game.

Job done

Braga were expected to beat Maccabi Petah Tikva and that they did with ease, 21-3 shots which included 9-0 on target telling the story of the game.

Rodrigo Zalazar was impressive and will be hoping to push on after a strong debut season in Portugal.

Ricardo Horta scored the opener and could be set to play a major role under Daniel Sousa. The playmaker was below his best under Artur Jorge last campign but could thrive with more freedom under the new manager.

I plan to attend Braga’s Primeira Liga opener against Estrela da Amadora at the Quarry where I will provide more analysis.

By Matthew Marshall

Line Up

Braga (4-2-3-1): Matheus - Víctor Gómez, Serdar Saatci, Sikou Niakaté, Adrián Marín - João Moutinho, Rodrigo Zalazar (Gabri Martínez 86’) - Roger Fernandes (Roberto Fernández 86’), Ricardo Horta (Jean-Baptiste Gorby 77’), Bruma (João Marques 90+2’) - Amine El Ouazzani (Simon Banza 77’)

Unused substitutes: Lukas Horníček, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Rodrigo Beirão, Joe Mendes, Bartlomiej Wdowik, Thiago Helguera, André Horta

Coach: Daniel Sousa

Goals:

[1-0] Ricardo Horta 56’

[2-0] Rodrigo Zalazar 59’ P