Nani signs for Estrela da Amadora

01 August 2024

Nani is back in Portugal after signing a one year contract with Estrela da Amadora. The 37-year-old, who was born in Amadora, was without a club after leaving Turkish club Adana Demirspor in May.

The winger has had an incredible career that has seen him represent Sporting Clube de Portugal, Manchester United, Fenerbache, Valencia, Lazio, Orlando, Venezia and Melbourne City.

The former Portuguese international scored 24 goals in 112 caps for his nation and was a key player in the Seleção as they won the 2016 European Championship, frequently starting up front alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nani back in Amadora

Estrela confirmed the signing in a statement, saying: "The player returns to play in the Portuguese League, returning to his origins, to the city of Amadora. A city that is particularly special to him, where he grew up and began his adventure in the world of football."

In July Nani announced that he was one of the investors in fourth division club Sintrense, during which he revealed that he had ambitions to continue his career.

"I have achieved everything, I have no more goals to achieve. My peak has already passed and it was beautiful, I had a lot of fun and I am very proud. I look for opportunities that are good and that I can continue to enjoy football. It is a passion that is difficult to give up when you still feel strong and energetic. I know that I am still capable of making the fans vibrate with moments on the pitch. I still want to enjoy football and I am open to playing for a few more years."

Estrela da Amadora have been busy in the transfer window as they look to consolidate their position in the Primeira Liga. The club have also brought Alan Ruiz back to Portugal who, alongside Nani, will hope to ignite an attack that scored just 33 goals in 34 Primeira Liga matches last season.

By Matthew Marshall