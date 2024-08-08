Featured

Vitória maintain winning start with 3-0 Conference League triumph over FC Zurich in Switzerland

08 August 2024

Three matches, three wins, eight goals scored and none conceded. New Vitória coach Rui Borges could not have made a better start to life in the dugout of the northern club following his summer appointment.

A convincing performance against Zurich resulted in three unanswered second-half goals to practically book Vitória’s place in the playoff of the UEFA Conference League. Tom Kundert reports.

As in the first leg of Vitória’s previous qualifying tie against Floriana in Malta, the Portuguese team took a while to find their feet.

Zurich were a step up in quality compared to the previous round and in an evenly contested opening half hour both teams struggled to create openings.

Vitória began to get on top as the half wore on, Borevkovic, Kaio César and Chuchu Ramírez all trying their luck but unable to unduly trouble Swiss stopper Yanick Brecher.

In the second half Vitória stepped it up and took control of proceedings, winning a series of corners.

Mangas on fire

Incessant pressure told in the 54th minute as Ricardo Mangas continued his hot start to the season with another goal, following up his brace in last week’s 4-0 victory over Floriana. Zurich failed to properly clear a string of crosses, Bruno Gaspar latching onto the loose ball in the box, his low cross turned in from close range by Mangas.

The visitors had two opportunities to double their lead soon afterwards, Brecher denying Ramírez and Mangas in quick succession.

Nélson Oliveira came on for Ramírez in the 70th minute and the former Portugal international would have a big impact on the final scoreline.

It continued to be all Vitória, although Zurich nearly equalised in the 74th minute when Bruno Varela misjudged an attempt to cut out a cross. Bajrami beat the goalkeeper to the ball but headed over the bar.

It was a brief interlude in the one-way traffic however, as Samu and Nuno Santos went close for Vitória.

Quickfire double seals the deal

The second goal the Portuguese team had been threatening arrived in the 88th minute, the unfortunate Mariano Gómez deflecting a Nélson Oliveira header past his own goalkeeper.

It got even better for Vitória in stoppage time. A brilliant reverse pass by substitute Nuno Santos released Oliveira, who showed good composure to knock a low finish past Brecher into the corner of the net.

Winning the away leg of the third qualifying round 3-0 practically guarantees Vitória’s passage to the playoff, where they will lock horns against either Botev Plovdiv of Bulgaria or Zrinjski Mostar of Bosnia and Herzegovina for a place in the group stage of the competition.

Vitória (4-3-3): Bruno Varela, Bruno Gaspar, Toni Borevkovic, Jorge Fernandes, João Mendes; Tiago Silva (Zé Carlos, 90’), Tomás Händel, Samu (Nuno Santos, 79’); Kaio César (Manu, 90’), Chuchu Ramírez (Nélson Oliveira, 70’), Ricardo Mangas (Telmo Arcanjo, 79’)

Goals:

[0-1] Ricardo Mangas, 54’

[0-2] Mariano Gómez (o.g.), 88’

[0-3] Nélson Oliveira, 90+3’