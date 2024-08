Featured

Sporting begin title defence with 3-1 victory over Rio Ave at Alvalade

09 August 2024

Sporting won 17 out of 17 home matches on their way to a championship triumph last season and the Lions began the new campaign with another convincing win at Alvalade against a largely inoffensive Rio Ave.

A first-half brace by man-of-the-match Pedro Gonçalves was reward from a dominant opening 45 minutes from Sporting.

Viktor Gyökeres made it 3-0 just after the hour mark, before Clayton scored a fine consolation goal for the visitors in the 90th minute.

More to follow.