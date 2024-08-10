Featured

Porto off to a winning start in the Primeira Liga after 3-0 victory over Gil Vicente

10 August 2024

Porto’s Primeira Liga campaign began with a regulation 3-0 win against Gil Vicente at Estádio do Dragão.

The Dragons monopolised possession and took the lead from the penalty spot in the 30th minute. Jonathan Buatu handled the ball and was spotted by the VAR, Galeno squeezing his spot kick past Andrew.

Nico González volleyed Gonçalo Borges’ cross over the bar but Borges’ next delivery would be converted in the 59th minute, Iván Jaime given roo much time and space to stroke the ball past Andrew.

The contest was but beyond any doubt in the 70th minute when Nico González was brought down by Andrew, Danny Namaso stepping up and sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Sandro Cruz was sent off for a second booking but the Dragons couldn’t extend their advantage.

Portgoal's Matthew Marshall reports from Estádio do Dragão

One way traffic

The crowd were on their feet in the 3rd minute, no warning required for the Porto faithful to provide a rousing reception for Pepe who announced his retirement from football this week.

Vítor Bruno summed it up in the build up, saying: “Humility is one of Pepe’s virtues and there is something that will die with him, which are values, the most important things in life, which are not for sale.”

Porto were dominating the game but struggling to create chances, Danny Namaso’s shot blocked in the minute with the Dragons enjoying 83% possession.

Zé Carlos headed Martim Fernandes’s cross away from danger in the 22nd minute which signaled an upturn in pressure that soon paid off.

Galeno from the spot

Zé Pedro delivered a dangerous ball into the area where Jonathan Buatu handled the ball a split second before Nico González's shot. Referee Cláudio Pereira watched replays and awarded a penalty, Andrew diving the right way but not enough to prevent Galeno’s effort nesting in the net.

Rúben Fernandes had half a chance at back post following a corner but it was not looking like Gil Vicente were going to trouble Diogo Costa.

Jaime doubles the advantage

Nico González volleyed Gonçalo Borges’ cross over the bar but Borges would soon provide another chance that was taken. It was a nice move down the left wing, Borges cross falling to Iván Jaime who was afforded too much time and space to measure his shot past Andrew.

Borges immediately made way for Pepê and Stephen Eustaquio was replaced by Vasco Sousa. Carlos Cunha made two changes in the 66th minute when Kanya Fujimoto and Jorge Aguirre made way for Yaya Sithole and Depú.

Namaso wraps it up

Four minutes later the contest was well and truly settled. Alan Varela’s pass over the top found González who did well to control the ball, Andrew coming off his line and taking the Spaniard out which gave referee Pereira an easy decision.

Danny Namaso was given the chance and he made no mistake, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to notch his fifth Primeira Liga goal. The Englishman was swiftly replaced by Fran Navarro.

Gil Vicente’s evening went from bad to worse in the 77th minute when Sandro Cruz slid in on Sousa and received a second yellow card. It was the fifth consecutive game in the Primeira Liga that Porto saw their opponents reduced to 10 men.

André Franco and Evanilson were introduced for González and Jaime, Navarro heading Galeno’s cross over the bar and Otávio testing Andrew in added time.

Too easy

Porto came into the clash having won 25 of their previous 27 games against Gil Vicente. It was no surprise that record was extended with minimum fuss.

Vítor Bruno showed Gil Vicente no respect by starting Galeno at left-back, largely due to Wendell and Zaidu Sanusi’s absences. The Brazilian netted the opener as rumours about his future intensify as Juventus prepare to part with 40 million euros for the explosive winger.

Bruno is favouring a fluid style of play. We saw Iván Jaime drift inside from the left wing and drop deep, Danny Namaso coming short to get on the ball and Nico González given plenty of freedom in the middle of the pitch.

Jaime was a victim of Sérgio Conceição’s ‘my way or the highway’ approach and could be a valuable player for Porto.

Gonçalo Borges turned down an offer from Strasbourg to fight for a place in the starting side. Pepê and Francisco Conceição are other options on the right wing, but he did his chances no harm with some important contributions.

Namaso scored from the spot but will surely see his playing time reduced when Evanilson gets up to speed.

Porto supporters will be content, but neutrals will surely be skeptical about more one sided encounters involving the big three clubs. Alongside Sporting Clube de Portugal’s 3-1 victory against Rio Ave, this is likely to be a pattern that will be played out plenty of times this season.

New era begins

It was the start of a new era at Estádio do Dragão with Vítor Bruno taking charge of his first home match, Andoni Zubizarreta and Jorge Costa the new directors with André Villas-Boas the big boss.

I was curious what changes would occur at Porto and they are all welcomed and overdue. Journalists are treated with more respect during the accreditation process, the club now providing scribes with water, a sandwich, a piece of fruit and chocolate.

It’s a big upgrade from the Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa era where vending machines were the only food and beverage options for journalists.

The away section has been organised with more efficiency, the empty seats abandoned to allow more space for Porto supporters in the upper tier. It increased the aesthetic aspect of the stadium in the stadium and on television.

With Bruno on the bench and Jorge Costa taking care of substitutions and some interactions with the referees, we are likely to see much more respect for officials and opposition players and coaches than the frequent debacles and disgraces we saw with Sérgio Conceição and Luís Gonçalves on the touchline.

The final piece of progress came after the final whistle when Diogo Costa gave an on pitch interview that was broadcast through the stadium speakers.

Gil Vicente set for a long season

Gil Vicente came into the contest two days after Tozé Marreco left the club following disagreements with the administration. Recruited from Tondela last season, he leaves after managing just five games at the end of the previous campaign.

Former Estoril boss Bruno Pinheiro was confirmed to take over yesterday, the game in Porto coming too soon for the 47-year-old with Carlos Cunha stepping in for a one and done.

Pinheiro and his new club are likely to be fighting a relegation battle this season. It’s hard to see where the goals are going to come from and their defence will continue to concede goals.

It’s only a matter of time the Barcelos club drop back into the Segunda Liga and that could come sooner rather than later.

Highlights