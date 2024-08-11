Featured

Santa Clara back with a bang as Azoreans thrash Estoril 4-1

11 August 2024

Santa Clara made a spectacular start to life back in the Primeira Liga by thoroughly outplaying Estoril Praia to register a 4-1 victory in the season opener at a sunbaked Estádio António Coimbra da Mota.

Alejandro Marques gave Estoril the lead in the 19th minute against the run of play but Vinícius Lopes equalised for the islanders on the stroke of half time.

Alisson Safira from the penalty spot, and substitutes Ricardinho and João Costa scored in the second half for the visitors to maintain the positive momentum under coach Vasco Matos for last season’s Segunda Liga champions. More to follow.