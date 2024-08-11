Featured

Daniel Sousa sacked after late Kikas equaliser earns Estrela da Amadora a 1-1 draw in Braga

11 August 2024

Braga’s Primeira Liga campaign began with a bang, manager Daniel Sousa sacked immediately after a 1-1 draw against Estrela da Amadora at the Quarry.

The visitors squandered two presentable opportunities to score in the first half, Rodrigo Pinho unable to pick out Kikas and André Luiz shooting straight at Matheus.

Braga took the lead in the 53rd minute, João Moutinho starting the move that ended with Rodrigo Zalazar’s cross converted by Amine El Ouazzani.

Kikas became heavily involved late on, offside in assisting Nani but soon making amends when he headed Nilton Varela’s cross past a stranded Matheus.

Neither side could break the deadlock during nine minutes of added time, Filipe Martins satisfied with a point as he continues to sort out his squad.

Portugoal's Matthew Marshall reports from Estádio Municipal de Braga.

Visitors on top

Estrela da Amadora began brightly in Braga, Miguel Lopes sending Rodrigo Pinho clear down the right wing but his pass too strong for an unmarked Kikas who was wide open.

André Luiz fired straight at Matheus before Braga began to get further forward, the Warriors not able to make anything stick in attack.

Estrela squandered a fantastic opportunity to go in front in the 20th minute. Leonel Bucca got past two players and released Luiz, the winger holding off Adrián Marín but shooting straight at Matheus once again with the keeper to beat.

Braga weather the storm

Daniel Sousa’s side regained control before the break, their best chances coming through Roger Fernandes and Joe Mendes who couldn't test Bruno Brígido.

Braga bounced out of the dressing rooms and broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute. It started with a challenge by João Moutinho with the ball staying in play for Zalazar, his powerful cross perfectly placed for Amine El Ouazzani who couldn’t miss.

Ricardo Horta tested Brígido, Vitor Carvalho headed Moutinho’s corner wide and Roger’s shot was saved after Marín had surged into the box.

Subs start to flow

Filipe Martins introduced Léo Cordeiro and Nani for Manuel Keliano and Gustavo Henrique, Daniel Sousa bringing on João Marques, Bruma and Simon Banza for Vitor Carvalho, Roger Fernandes and El Ouazzani.

Pinho made way for Alan Ruiz in the 72nd minute as the heat got turned up. Luiz went through and wasted another opportunity, Braga going close when Horta volleyed Bruma’s cross wide.

It’s the Kikas show

Estrela put the ball in the back of the net six minutes later as Kikas latched onto Veiga’s pass, his cross converted by Nani but the goal ruled out due to Kikas straying offside.

He wouldn’t have to wait long for another chance, the striker equalising in the 80th minute. It was a simple yet well executed goal, Nilton Varela’s cross to the back post met by Kikas who headed past a stationary Matheus and into the far corner.

Marques and Nani were involved in a minor fracas which saw both players booked alongside a protesting Zalazar. The cards kept accumulating for the visitors with Bucca, Ruiz and Lopes going in the book.

It was an exciting finale but no team could break the deadlock, Braga unable to capitalize on two well positioned free kicks.

Fair result

Braga were fortunate to go into the break level, another slow start which we saw in the 0-0 draw against Servette. Daniel Sousa brought in Vitor Carvalho for Bruma which allowed Moutinho to get further forward alongside Rodrigo Zalazar.

The Warriors turn their attention the tricky trip to Geneva where they will try to stay alive in the Europa League qualifiers.

Martins is back

It’s great to see Filipe Martins back on the touchline. Estrela da Amadora have made some interesting moves in the transfer market with Alan Ruiz and Nani making their debuts off the bench.

Issiar Dramé is an interesting player, the French centre-back making his debut after being signed from Ligue 2 club Bastia. The giant 1,97m defender is not going be beaten in the air and was solid on the ground, making five interceptions and producing a vital challenge on Zalazar in added time.

Sousa sacked

Braga manager Daniel Sousa was sensationally sacked just minutes after leaving the post match press conference. The club released a statement on their website which read:

"SC Braga informs that Daniel Sousa is no longer the coach of the first team, with immediate effect. With him also leave the club his assistants Francisco Matos, Maxi Pereira, Ricardo Ribeiro, Abel Pimenta, Carlos Gomes and Miguel Bastos.

SC Braga would like to thank Daniel Sousa and his technical team for their dedication and commitment to the Club in recent months. The name of SC Braga's new coach will be made official in due course."

Sousa was ordinary at Gil Vicente before impressing at Arouca which convinced António Salvador to hire the 39-year-old following the departure of Artur Jorge.

The president has wasted no time in pulling the trigger, the ruthlessly effecient sacking coming after just four games under the new boss.

