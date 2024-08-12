Featured

Nélson Oliveira fires Vitória de Guimarães to a 1-0 win in Arouca

12 August 2024

Vitória de Guimarães opened their Primeira Liga campaign with a well deserved 1-0 win in Arouca.

Morlaye Sylla hit the post early on which proved to be as close as the hosts would get to troubling Bruno Varela.

Nélson Oliveira got the start and made it count in the 14th minute, the striker collecting a loose ball in the box and steering it into the net.

Guimarães closed it out in style, Arouca unable to register a shot on target as they continue a new cycle under Gonzalo García.

Rui Borges’ side maintained their form after a strong start in the Europa Conference League, the Conquerors making it four straight wins without a goal conceded.

Portugoal’s Matthew Marshall reports from Estádio Municipal de Arouca.

Oliveira strikes early

Vitória were combining well early on, Samu looking lively and sending the first effort wide. David Simão did well to send Morlaye Sylla clear at the other end, the winger bursting forward and firing a low drive against the post.

The next chance came in the 14th minute and would be the decisive moment in the match. João Mendes’ dangerous cross wasn’t cleared, Kaio César unable to gather the ball that fell perfectly for Nélson Oliveira who fired through traffic and into the net.

Guimarães went close to doubling their advantage in the 30th minute when Samu sent Oliveira clear, the striker finding César who shot too close to Nico Mantl.

Second half slowdown

The second half began with Matías Rocha booked for hacking down Bruno Gaspar.

Rui Borges made a triple switch in the 68th minute when Manu, Nuno Santos and Jesus Ramírez replaced Tomás Händel, Samu and Oliveira. Gonzalo García responded by bringing on Pablo Gozálbez and Henrique Araújo for David Simão and Alfonso Trezza.

Tensions rose when Tiago Silva was booked for a cynical challenge on Jason which saw both players booked.

The ninth caution of the match was issued in the 81st minute after Rocha failed to clear the ball. The defender went down after getting caught in a tangle with Ramírez, hauling the striker down to earn himself a second yellow card and an early shower.

Ramírez couldn’t steer Mangas’ cross on target in the closing stages, but it was job done for Vitória in front of a fantastic away support that were near capacity in the northern stand.

Analysis

Arouca are going to need more time to get up to speed after Gonzalo García replaced Daniel Sousa.

The club have seen some important players leave this summer including goalkeeper Ignacio de Arruabarrena, centre-back Javi Montero and star striker Rafa Mujica who was sold to Al-Sadd for €10m.

Nico Mantl, José Fontán and Taichi Fukui got their first starts with Alex Pinto and Pablo Gozálbez making their debuts off the bench. Cristo González was not named in the squad.

Rui Borges couldn’t have asked for a better start after making the summer switch from Moreirense. His new side eased past Floriana 5-0 on aggregate in the Europa League Conference League qualifiers and beat FC Zurich 3-0 in Switzerland in the third round first leg.

Jota Silva’s €7m move to Nottingham Forest was an inevitable blow, but the feel good factor remains high on and off the pitch.

Highlights