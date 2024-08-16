Featured

Porto keep up winning start with 2-0 triumph versus Santa Clara

16 August 2024

Vítor Bruno’s perfect start to life as Porto’s head coach continued with an easier-than-anticipated victory over Santa Clara in the Azores this afternoon.

Two goals in the opening 25 minutes by Iván Jaime and Wenderson Galeno (penalty) allowed Porto to make it six out of six points in the Primeira Liga, on the back of their Super Cup victory.

Santa Clara were unchanged after an impressive 4-1 victory at Estoril last week, while Porto boss Bruno made two changes to his line-up with midfielder Vasco Sousa and striker Fran Navarro given the nod in place of Stephen Estáquio and Gonçalo Borges.

Costa wonder save

The hosts almost got off to a dream start. In the 5th minute Gabriel Silva escaped down the right flank and crossed for the onrushing Safira to shoot from point-blank range, with Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa forced into a miraculous reflex save to keep the ball out of the net. The follow-up header from Vinícius drifted wide of the post.

Porto recovered their composure and two goals in a 10-minute spell put the Dragons in charge of the match.

A quick counter-attack by Porto ended with Nico González playing in Iván Jaime, the midfielder fizzing a fine angled shot into the net although goalkeeper Batista will feel he should have done better.

Things soon got better for the visitors as a clumsy challenge by Allyson on Navarro right in front of the referee led to a penalty. Galeno stepped up and made not mistake from the spot.

The hosts almost got back into the game in the 30th minute when Diogo Costa failed to grasp the ball and was saved embarrassment by a goal-line clearance from Galeno.

Sousa shines

Neither team created chances for the remainder of a first half in which full Porto debutant Sousa, Galeno at left-back and the rejuvenated Iván Jaime were the standout players.

Any hope the islanders had of getting back into the game all but disappeared in the 64th minute when a brutal foul by Adriano Firmino on Alan Varela gave the referee no choice but to brandish the red card.

Porto failed to take advantage of the extra man in a stodgy second-half showing, although substitute Gonçalo Borges forced Batista into a flying save to tip over his deflected shot.

Indeed, it was Santa Clara who had the clearest chance to score in the second half. In the closing minutes Frederico Venâncio blazed over the bar from close range as Porto struggled to clear a corner.

Porto – temporarily at least – go top of the nascent Primeira Liga table.

By Tom Kundert

Santa Clara 0-2 FC Porto highlights

Goals:

[0-1] Iván Jaime, 16’

[0-2] Galeno (pen), 25’