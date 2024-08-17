Featured

Porto striker Evanilson sold to Bournemouth

17 August 2024

FC Porto’s top scorer of last season Evanilson yesterday completed his transfer to English Premier League club Bournemouth, who broke their club record transfer fee to sign him.

The Dragons receive €37 million for the 24-year-old, with a possible additional 10 million euros depending on the player achieving objectives. Porto also negotiated a 10% share of any profit on a future transfer.

Evanilson arrived at Porto ahead of the 2020/21 season, making the trip across the Atlantic having shone at Brazilian club Fluminense. The Portuguese club paid a fee of around €9 million for the then 20-year-old.

Once he had settled Evanilson became one of the most consistent strikers in Portugal. In 154 games for Porto he scored 60 goals and provided 17 assists, forging a formidable partnership with Iranian strike partner Mehdi Taremi.

Brazil debut

Last season was his most productive, scoring 25 goals in all competitions despite Porto’s below-par campaign. He was rewarded for his sparkling form with an international call-up, making his debut for Brazil in a friendly against Mexico in June and he was part of Brazil’s 2024 Copa America squad.

Evanilson won one championship title, three Portuguese Cups, one Portuguese League Cup and one Super Cup wearing the blue and white.

The news does not come as a huge surprise given Porto’s well-documented financial problems, with more sales expected before the transfer window closes. Fellow Brazil international Galeno and Portuguese winger Francisco Conceição have been heavily linked with moves to Italy.

By Tom Kundert