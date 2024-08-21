Featured

Sporting Clube de Portugal sell Mateus Fernandes to Southampton for €15 million

21 August 2024

Southampton have acquired Sporting Clube de Portugal midfielder Mateus Fernandes for €15 million.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the promoted club who are aiming to reestablish themselves in the Premier League.

From Olhão to Southampton

Born in Olhão alongside Gonçalo Ramos and Tavira native João Neves, Fernandes was scouted by Sporting CP and moved to Alcochete in 2016.

After helping Sporting reach the 2022/23 UEFA Youth League semi-finals, he was loaned to Estoril last season where the midfielder was an integral part of the side that narrowly avoided relegation.

Fernandes has become an important player in Portugal’s U21 side that are on the verge of qualifying for the 2025 U21 European Championship.

Returning to Estádio José Alvalade this summer, he found himself stuck behind Morten Hjulmand, Hidemasa Morita and Daniel Bragança in Rúben Amorim’s midfield.

Southampton have swooped and it will be interesting to see how much game time he gets under Russell Martin. Regardless, he is seen as a long term project by the Saints as they look to consolidate their position in the top flight.

Quotes

“It's the first time I'm leaving Portugal to live abroad. I'm not going alone, which makes it easier, I'll have my parents and my girlfriend and friends there. It's a new challenge. I'm going to work, grow and try to be as happy as I was here.

“I'd like to thank the staff at the training and professional levels for everything they do for us. I can only thank the guys at Sporting, they were 5 stars in everything, from the age of 14 to 20. I'm trying to achieve a dream I have.

“I've always tried to give my best for the club and I've worked hard since I was 13. The team really needs you, whether in good times or very good ones. You're without a doubt the 12th player.”

By Matthew Marshall