Featured

Unstoppable Vitória beat Zrinjski Mostar 3-0 in UEFA Conference League

21 August 2024

Vitória continued their impeccable start to the season with a convincing win over Zrinjski Mostar to take a giant step towards becoming the first Portuguese team to qualify for the UEFA Conference League.

Second-half goals from Ricardo Mangas, Toni Borevkovic and João Mendes in the home leg of the play-off mean Vitória will take a comfortable three-goal advantage to Bosnia and Herzegovina next week.

New coach Rui Borges got the job at Vitória on the back of a superb season at nearby Moreirense last year where his team overachieved largely thanks to a watertight defence, and the coach has quickly brought defensive organisation to his new team.

Vitória are yet to concede a single goal in seven competitive matches in 2024/25, which have resulted in seven straight wins.

But it would be unfair to label Vitória a defensive team. Flying left winger Ricardo Mangas is enjoying a scintillating start to the season, captain Tiago Silva is a forward-thinking midfielder, and twinkle-toed Brazilian forward Kaio César is threatening to become one of the breakout stars of Portuguese football.

Midfield metronome Tomás Handel has long been touted for a big future in the game and has confirmed those expectations in recent weeks. And an indication of the depth of quality in the squad is shown by the fact players of the calibre of Manu Silva, Telmo Arcanjo and Samu Silva are far from guaranteed a place in the starting XI.

Exciting times to be a Vitória fan. Below are the goals from this afternoon’s game.

by Tom Kundert