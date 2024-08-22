Featured

Braga beat Rapid Vienna 2-1 in the Europa League play-off first leg

22 August 2024

Braga took a step towards the Europa League group stage after a 2-1 win against Rapid Vienna in the play-off first leg.

The Austrian club should have taken the lead inside 60 seconds, Dion Beljo intercepting a loose pass from Robson Bambu and rounding Matheus before missing an empty net.

The ridiculous introduction continued in the 4th minute when Lukas Grgić hacked down Rodrigo Zalazar, the midfielder eventually shown a straight red card after the VAR intervened.

Rapid scored against the run of play in the 25th minute, Matthias Seidl executing an expert pass for Guido Burgstaller who slotted the ball past Matheus.

Vitor Carvalho equalised eight minutes later after heading Rodrigo Zalazar’s corner into the top corner.

Braga began to take control but Burgstaller continued to be a threat, 'the pest' scoring from an offside position before Braga took control.

The winning goal came in the 71st minute after Mamadou Sangaré's mistake, a swift counter attack resulting in Zalazar firing a low drive into the bottom corner.

Beljo misses a sitter

Braga breathed a big sigh of relief inside the opening minute, fortunate not to go a goal behind following a loose pass from Robson Bambu.

Rapid Vienna top scorer Dion Beljo intercepted the ball and rounded Matheus, but instead of passing into an empty net with no defenders in sight, a heavy touch saw the ball roll harmlessly over the byline.

Grgić sent off

The incredible start to the game continued with the visitors reduced to 10 men in the 4th minute.

Lukas Grgić was booked for an ugly challenge on Rodrigo Zalazar and was duly booked by referee Mykola Balakin. The VAR intervened, Balakin watching replays on the touchline and upgrading the yellow card to a straight red.

Robert Klauß sacrificed Beljo for Moritz Oswald as Braga attempted to make their numerical advantage count. Bruma saw his shot blocked and Zalazar fired wide before an injured Bruma was replaced by Gabri Martínez.

Rapid go ahead

The Austrian club stayed in the contest and took a surprise lead in the 25th minute after Martínez was caught out in defence.

Bendegúz Bolla raced down the right wing and picked out Matthias Seidl, his expert pass finding Guido ‘the pest’ Burgstaller who steered the ball past Matheus.

Braga bounce back

Amine El Ouazzani volleyed over the bar and Zalazar’s shot was deflected out of play as Braga equalised from the resulting corner. It was a simple and well executed goal, Zalazar sending the ball into the danger area where Vitor Carvalho headed it into the far corner.

Jonas Auer deflected another Zalazar effort wide and Ricardo Horta’s drive appeared destined for the top corner before Nenad Cvetković’s important intervention.

Braga went close to taking the lead minutes after half-time when Víctor Gómez delivered a cross to Horta, the playmaker forcing a sharp save from Niklas Hedl.

The pest persists

Rapid weathered the storm and threatened through Burgstaller who used his strength and experience to get Bambu booked. The pest then scored from a free kick, his well taken goal ruled out after he waas caught narrowly offside.

Carlos Carvalhal brought on André Horta and for Roberto Fernández for Roger Fernandes and El Ouazzani with 61 minutes played.

Zalazar steps up

The Portuguese club regained control with Fernandez missing opportunities and Ricardo Horta testing Hedl from distance. The pressure paid off in the 71st minute.

Mamadou Sangaré lost the ball in his own half and was swiftly punished, Braga moving the ball quickly to Zalazar who stepped past Auer and fired the ball into the bottom corner.

Klauß brought on Louis Schaub and Furkan Dursun before Zalazar bulldozed his way through Rapid’s defence and fired over the bar.

Braga’s attempts to find a third goal were fruitless, ending the match with 25-4 shots including 6-1 on target. The tie is set up for an exciting second leg in the Austrian capital.

Tough challenge awaits

Braga rode the roller coaster inside the opening four minutes, fortunate not to fall behind before seeing Rapid Vienna reduced to 10 men.

A momentary lapse of concentration resulted in Guido Burgstaller’s opening goal which was Rapid's only shot on target.

Rodrigo Zalazar was heavily involved in Vitor Carvalho’s equaliser and showed his class to put the Warriors ahead. The Uruguayan has usurped Ricardo Horta as Braga’s most important player.

Carlos Carvalhal will take the win but would have preferred to take a two goal advantage to Austria. Rapid Vienna proved they are a talented and well organised side, showing why they had gone unbeaten in eight games this season, a run that included seven victories.

It’s likely to be a tough challenge in the Austrian capital.

By Matthew Marshall

Line Up

Braga (4-2-3-1): Matheus - Víctor Gómez, Robson Bambu, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Adrián Marín - Vitor Carvalho, Rodrigo Zalazar - Roger Fernandes (André Horta 61’), Ricardo Horta, Bruma (Gabri Martínez 23’) - Amine El Ouazzani (Roberto Fernández (61’)

Unused substitutes: Lukas Horníček, Tiago Sá, Serdar Saatci, Jonatás Noro, Francisco Chissumba, Joe Mendes, Jean-Baptiste Gorby, Thiago Helguera, João Marques

Coach: Carlos Carvalhal

Goals:

[0-1] Guido Burgstaller 25'

[1-1] Vitor Carvalho 33'

[2-1] Rodrigo Zalazar 71'