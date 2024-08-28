Featured

Sporting sign Uruguayan left-back Maxi Araújo

28 August 2024

Sporting have completed the signing of Uruguayan international Maximiliano Araújo, paying a fee of close to €15 million for the 24-year-old who signs a five-year contract at Alvalade, with a buyout clause of €80m.

The attacking left-back increases Sporting’s options in a position where adaptions had to be made following the early-season absence of first-choice left-back Nuno Santos. Santos made his return from injury on Friday against Farense and will now battle it out with Araújo for the starting berth.

The Montevideo-born player emigrated early in his career, playing in the Liga MX since he was a teenager.

His attacking prowess is borne out in statistics. Araújo scored 19 goals and provided 16 assists in 146 games in Mexico, and has found the net three times for Uruguay in 14 caps.

“I’m very happy to be here, at such a big club,” he told Sporting’s website.

“I’ve been playing abroad for a long time after leaving for Mexico, which has a very good championship, and now I’ve taken a big step forward in my career. I don’t think there is a better club than Sporting for this. I’m where I want to be.”

By Tom Kundert