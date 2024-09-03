Featured

Marcos Leonardo leaves, Sporting spend big on Harder, Galeno goldmine falls through

03 September 2024

Deadline day deals in Portuguese transfer market

It was a hectic deadline day in the Portuguese transfer market yesterday, with some big deals completed, namely the sale of Benfica striker Marco Leonardo to Saudi Arabian champions Al Hilal and the purchase of Danish striker Conrad Harder by Sporting.

The biggest one of them all though – Porto winger Wenderson Galeno to Al-Ittihad for €50 million – fell through in unusual circumstances as it was vetoed at the last minute by the Saudi club’s CEO Domingos Soares de Oliveira, who spent years on Benfica’s board.

PortuGOAL rounds up the main deals that were completed in the final days the summer transfer window in Portugal.

Purchases

Sporting

Conrad Harder, Danish, 19 years old, centre-forward

Reported fee: €19 million from Nordsjelland

Porto

Tiago Djaló, Portuguese, 24 years old, centre-back

Reported fee: loan deal from Juventus

Francisco Moura, Portuguese, 25 years old, left-back

Reported fee: €5 million from Famalicão

Benfica

Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Turkish, 25 years old, winger

Reported fee: €12 million from Galatasaray

Issa Kaboré, Burkina Faso, 23 years old, right-back

Reported fee: loan deal from Manchester City

Estrela da Amadora

Jovane Cabral, Cape Verdean, 26 years old, forward

Reported fee: €800,000 from Sporting

Sales

Benfica

Marcos Leonardo, Brazilian, 21 years old, centre-forward

Reported fee: €40 million to Al Hilal

João Mário, Portuguese, 31 years old, midfielder

Reported fee: €5 million to Besiktas