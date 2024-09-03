Marcos Leonardo leaves, Sporting spend big on Harder, Galeno goldmine falls through

Deadline day deals in Portuguese transfer market
It was a hectic deadline day in the Portuguese transfer market yesterday, with some big deals completed, namely the sale of Benfica striker Marco Leonardo to Saudi Arabian champions Al Hilal and the purchase of Danish striker Conrad Harder by Sporting.
The biggest one of them all though – Porto winger Wenderson Galeno to Al-Ittihad for €50 million – fell through in unusual circumstances as it was vetoed at the last minute by the Saudi club’s CEO Domingos Soares de Oliveira, who spent years on Benfica’s board.
PortuGOAL rounds up the main deals that were completed in the final days the summer transfer window in Portugal.
Purchases
Sporting
Conrad Harder, Danish, 19 years old, centre-forward
Reported fee: €19 million from Nordsjelland
Porto
Tiago Djaló, Portuguese, 24 years old, centre-back
Reported fee: loan deal from Juventus
Francisco Moura, Portuguese, 25 years old, left-back
Reported fee: €5 million from Famalicão
Benfica
Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Turkish, 25 years old, winger
Reported fee: €12 million from Galatasaray
Issa Kaboré, Burkina Faso, 23 years old, right-back
Reported fee: loan deal from Manchester City
Estrela da Amadora
Jovane Cabral, Cape Verdean, 26 years old, forward
Reported fee: €800,000 from Sporting
Sales
Benfica
Marcos Leonardo, Brazilian, 21 years old, centre-forward
Reported fee: €40 million to Al Hilal
João Mário, Portuguese, 31 years old, midfielder
Reported fee: €5 million to Besiktas