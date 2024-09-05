Featured

Which Portuguese teams are in European club competitions, and how will they fare

05 September 2024

After an exciting summer with the Euros, the domestic seasons have also begun, and football supporters around the world are looking forward to the new look of UEFA competitions. In this article, we’ll explore which Portuguese teams have qualified for European competitions and assess their chances of success.

European club competitions and new competition structures

The 2024/25 season brings significant changes to European club competitions. The Champions League, Europa League, and newly renamed UEFA Conference League all feature expanded formats with more teams and matches. This overhaul aims to provide more opportunities for clubs across Europe while increasing the number of high-stakes encounters for fans to enjoy.

In the Champions League, the traditional group stage has been replaced by a single league phase featuring 36 teams. Each club will play eight matches against different opponents, with the top eight advancing directly to the knockout stages. Teams finishing 9th to 24th will compete in play-offs for the remaining spots in the round of 16.

The Europa League follows a similar structure, while the Conference League will see teams play six matches in their league phase. These changes shake up the European football landscape and create new opportunities for Portuguese clubs to shine on the continental stage.

Vitória SC - UEFA Conference League

Here’s an overview of Vitória SC’s journey and performance in the UEFA Conference League:

UEFA coefficient ranking: 131

How they qualified: Playoffs (Won 7-0 on aggregate vs Zrinjski Mostar)

Last season: Conference League second qualifying round (4-4 aggregate draw vs Celje, lost in penalty shootout)

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)

Home fixtures: Fiorentina, Mladá Boleslav, Celje.

Away fixtures: Djurgården., Astana., St. Gallen.

Vitória SC enters the Conference League with high hopes after an impressive qualifying campaign. The club’s president, António Miguel Cardoso, has expressed confidence in the team’s ability to reach the knockout stages. While they face challenging away trips, including a 6,000-kilometer journey to Astana, Vitória’s recent form suggests they could surprise their opponents.

With odds of 33/1 to win the competition, Vitória are outsiders but shouldn’t be underestimated. Their primary goal will be to navigate the group stage successfully and potentially cause an upset in the knockout rounds. While Chelsea are favourites for the title, Vitória’s determination and home support in Guimarães could make them a formidable opponent for any team.

Braga - UEFA Europa League

Here’s a snapshot of Braga’s recent history and achievements in the UEFA Europa League:

UEFA coefficient ranking: 42 How they qualified: Play-offs (Won 4-3 on aggregate vs SK Rapid) Last season: Champions League group stage, Europa League knockout round play-offs (lost 5-6 on aggregate vs Qarabağ) Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2010/11)

Home fixtures: Lazio, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Bodø/Glimt, Hoffenheim.

Away fixtures: Roma, Olympiacos, Union SG, Elfsborg.

Braga enters the Europa League with a mix of experience and ambition. Their recent Champions League appearance will have prepared them for the challenges ahead, and their history as Europa League runners-up in 2010/11 serves as inspiration.

The Portuguese side faces a tough set of opponents with seasoned European competitors, but their home form could be crucial in securing progression to the knockout stages.

While Manchester United is the competition’s favourite, Braga’s primary objective will be to advance from the group stage, after which they could pose problems for higher-ranked teams in the knockout rounds.

Porto - UEFA Europa League

Here’s a quick overview of Porto’s standing and recent performance in the UEFA Europa League:

UEFA coefficient ranking: 21

How they qualified: Third in Portuguese Primeira Liga

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (Drew 1-1 on aggregate vs Arsenal, lost in penalty shootout)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2002/03, 2010/11)

Home fixtures: Manchester United, Olympiacos, Midtjylland, Hoffenheim.

Away fixtures: Lazio, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Bodø/Glimt, Anderlecht.

Porto enters the Europa League as one of the strongest contenders, possessing a rich European pedigree and two previous victories in this competition. Their recent Champions League experience and domestic success make them difficult opponents for any team in the Europa League.

With odds of 14/1 to win the tournament, Porto has the best chance among Portuguese teams to claim European glory this season.

Their group stage draw presents challenges, particularly against Manchester United, but Porto’s experience and quality should see them through to the knockout stages. From there, they have the potential to go all the way to the final.

Benfica - UEFA Champions League

Here’s a quick overview of Benfica’s credentials heading into the UEFA Champions League:

UEFA coefficient ranking: 20 How they qualified: Second in the league in Portugal Last season: Champions League Group stage, Europa League quarter-finals Best European Cup performance: Winners (1960/61, 1961/62)

Home fixtures: Atlético de Madrid, Feyenoord, Bologna, Barcelona.

Away fixtures: Crvena Zvezda, Bayern Munich, Monaco, Juventus.

Benfica faces a challenging Champions League campaign with a mix of European giants in their group. After a mixed 2023/24 season that saw them reach the Europa League quarter-finals, the Eagles will be eager to make their mark in the Champions League’s new format.

Given the strength of their adversaries, reaching the knockout stage would be a significant achievement for Benfica. However, their European pedigree and recent performances suggest they could spring a surprise.

With passionate support at the Estádio da Luz, Benfica will aim to secure crucial home points and potentially upset one of the tournament favourites.

Sporting CP - UEFA Champions League

Here’s a brief look at Sporting CP’s path and achievements as they enter the UEFA Champions League:

UEFA coefficient ranking: 31

How they qualified: Portuguese champions

Last season: Europa League round of 16

Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (1982/83)

Home fixtures: Lille, Manchester City, Arsenal, Bologna.

Away fixtures: PSV, Sturm Graz, Club Brugge, Leipzig.

Fresh off their domestic triumph, Sporting CP entered the Champions League with renewed confidence. Their group presents various challenges, including facing Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Arsenal. However, Sporting’s recent domestic success and European experience make them a team to watch.

Like Benfica, reaching the knockout stage would be a considerable achievement for Sporting, given the quality of the opposition. Their home fixtures will be crucial, particularly against the English clubs where they hope to capitalise on the fervent atmosphere at the José Alvalade Stadium.

While Manchester City and Real Madrid are favourites for the competition, Sporting has the potential to cause upsets and progress in the tournament.

Portuguese clubs aim for European glory

As the 2024/25 European season unfolds, Portuguese clubs are well-represented across all three UEFA competitions. From Porto’s aspirations in the Europa League to Vitória SC’s Conference League debut, each team brings its ambitions and challenges to the continental stage.

The new competition formats offer increased opportunities for success but also present logistical and tactical hurdles. Long-distance travel will test squad depth and management, particularly for teams like Vitória SC. However, the expanded structures allow Portuguese clubs to showcase their talents and progress further than in previous years.

While winning a European trophy remains a lofty goal, the performances of these Portuguese teams will be crucial for the country’s UEFA coefficient ranking and future European allocations.

As the season progresses, fans across Portugal will eagerly follow their clubs’ European adventures, hoping for memorable nights and perhaps even a surprise triumph come the finals in May 2025.