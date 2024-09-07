Featured

UEFA Champions League - tough challenges await Benfica & Sporting CP

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League draw presents a formidable challenge for Portuguese teams Benfica and Sporting CP.

Both clubs are set to face some of Europe’s top sides, requiring them to navigate a particularly demanding league phase to have any hope of advancing to the knockout stages.

Both sides may be outsiders at the major betting sites to win the Champions League, but we take a closer look at the challenges Benfica and Sporting will face over the eight matchdays.

Benfica’s draw & challenges

Benfica will face several formidable opponents in this season’s Champions League, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus.

These teams represent some of the strongest sides in European football, known for their tactical depth, top-quality squads, and extensive Champions League experience.

Facing Barcelona at the Estádio da Luz will likely be one of Benfica’s most challenging fixtures, as the Catalan giants bring a high level of technical skill and attacking threat.

With their efficient style and experienced squad, Bayern will also pose a significant challenge, especially with the tie taking place in Munich, where Benfica will need to be defensively solid.

Under coach Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid are well-known for their rigid defensive structure and counter-attacking capabilities, which will require Benfica to put in a strong showing.

Another tough opponent will be Juventus, who will bring a blend of experience, tactical understanding, and Serie A quality.

Besides these high-profile matches, Benfica will also face the Dutch side Feyenoord and Crvena Zvezda, better known as Red Star Belgrade, Italian side Bologna, and French team Monaco.

These games are equally critical as they offer a chance for As Aguias to secure valuable points as they look to reach the competition’s knockout stages.

Sporting CP’s draw & challenges

Sporting have an equally challenging path in the Champions League, with matches against Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, and Club Brugge.

The 2023 Champions League winners, Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, remain one of the strongest teams in Europe. Sporting will have home advantage but must play with discipline and seize opportunities on the counter to compete against City’s high-tempo, possession-based style.

RB Leipzig presents another tough fixture for Sporting - the German side are known for their aggressive pressing and quick transitions, which can disrupt opponents unprepared for their intensity. Sporting’s ability to maintain shape and exploit spaces left behind by Leipzig’s pressing will be crucial in this match-up.

The clash against Arsenal will also be vital - the London club are in resurgent form and boasts a young, dynamic squad capable of top-quality attacking play. Sporting must use their home advantage effectively and remain solid defensively to earn points against the Gunners.

While not on the same level as some of Sporting’s other opponents, Club Brugge still represents a tricky challenge. Sporting cannot afford to underestimate them, as they can upset more established teams, as they showed en route to the semi-finals of last season’s Europe Conference League.

Additional fixtures against French side Lille, PSV from the Netherlands, Serie A side Bologna, and Swiss side Sturm Graz offer Sporting the opportunity to gain points and secure a path to the knockout stages.

Prospects

Due to their tough group draws, Benfica and Sporting CP will face formidable challenges in the 2024-25 Champions League league phase.

Benfica are pitted against some of Europe’s elite clubs, making their path to the knockout stages particularly difficult.

Similarly, Sporting are up against a raft of strong opponents, each capable of testing their limits.

While advancing will be challenging, it remains within reach as they aim to carry the flag for Portuguese football on the European stage, and we wish both sides well.