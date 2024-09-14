Featured

Bruno Lage off to a flyer as Benfica come from behind to beat Santa Clara 4-1 in Lisbon

A new chapter for Benfica ended with an ultimately comfortable 4-1 victory over Santa Clara in Lisbon tonight as Bruno Lage celebrated his return to the Estádio da Luz dugout with a comeback victory.

It could not have started worse though, as a crass Otamendi mistake was punished by Vinícius Lopes who put the visitors ahead after just 24 seconds.

But goals by debutant Kerem Aktürkoglu and Florentino Luís turned it around before half time. António Silva and Ángel Di María both found the net in the second half and Benfica could and should have scored more. More to follow.