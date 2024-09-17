Featured

Youngest ever goalkeeper record broken, Nani shines, as Estrela and Boavista share four goals

17 September 2024

Estrela da Amadora 2-2 Boavista

In a lively match at the Estádio José Gomes on the outskirts of Lisbon last night Estrela and Boavista divided the points in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Twice the visitors took the lead through Bruno Onyemaechi and Ilija Vukotic, but twice the hosts hit back with goals by Nani and Kikas.

Transfer ban and injuries open the door for Sousa

Boavista’s financial meltdown has been well documented, with the club prohibited from making any transfers by FIFA owing to failure to pay outstanding debts.

As if that was not enough of an obstacle ahead of the new season, last week the Porto club were hit with a cruel double blow as their two first-choice goalkeepers João Gonçalves and Luís Pires suffered serious knee ligament injuries in the same training session.

As a result, 17-year-old Tomé Sousa was between the sticks for the final match in Jornada 5 of the Primeira Liga last night. In doing so, the Maia-born stopper set a record as the youngest ever goalkeeper to play in a top-flight match in Portugal.

Sousa acquitted himself well and drew praise from his coach in the post-match press conference.

“I had no doubts selecting him because I see him train every day,” said Boavista’s Italian manager Cristiano Bacci. “He’s a kid who deserves it because he’s got the head of an adult. He was courageous and I’m happy with his display.”

Boavista took the lead midway through the first half when Estrela failed to deal with a long thrown-in into the box and the alert Onyemaechi prodded the ball into the net through a crowd of players.

Nani rolls back the years

Estrela hit back ten minutes later through former Portugal international Nani. The ex Sporting and Manchester United forward proved he still has what it takes to compete at this level, showing tremendous footwork to skilfully work room for himself on the edge of the box and fire a superb strike low into the net past a player 20 years his junior.

Nani had the crowd off their feet again with two majestic moments of skill to bring down long cross-field passes with sublime first touches.

Estrela were well on top but fell behind again just before half time when goalkeeper Bruno Brígido made a horrendous mistake, dropping a cross that should have been easily caught for Vukotic to tap into the net.

The home team pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half and were rewarded when a cross-shot from the hard-working Kikas skidded into the net.

Both teams had chances to grab all three points but no further goals were scored.

Analysis: long hard season ahead

An enjoyable game does not detract from the fact both of these clubs face an almighty struggle to avoid relegation this season. It is no surprise they have accumulated just 7 points between them from a possible 30 so far, with little cohesion shown all night.

That said, both teams have arguments that suggest they can improve. Estrela have individual quality in abundance. In addition to Nani, moments of class from Alan Ruiz and Léo Cordeiro stood out in the general low quality of football on display, with substitute Jovane Cabral also sure to be a big goal threat for the opposition when he is up to full speed.

Boavista deserve praise for their never-say-die attitude in the face of enormous off-field problems and a fragile squad. The experienced Sebastián Perez and Salvador Agra led by example, and if Slovakian striker Róbert Bozeník can find his shooting boots there is hope yet for the Axedrezados.

By Tom Kundert