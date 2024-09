Featured

Gyökeres at the double and Harder scores debut goal as Sporting beat AVS 3-0 at Alvalade

22 September 2024

Sporting made light work of AVS in Lisbon tonight, clocking up a 6th successive victory in the Primeira Liga to stay three points clear at the top of the standings.

Star striker Viktor Gyökeres was temporaily upstaged by Conrad Harder, the teenage Danish striker giving the hosts the lead on his full debut in the Portuguese capital.

But the Swede soon took centre state as per usual, scoring goals either side of half time as the Lions ran out easy winners. More to follow.