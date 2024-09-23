Featured

Boavista 0-3 Benfica - Three Straight Wins for Bruno Lage

23 September 2024

Benfica made it three straight wins under Bruno Lage after recording a routine 3-0 win against Boavista.

The Eagles went ahead in the 11th minute when Kerem Aktürkoğlu’s cross was converted by Vangelis Pavlidis.

Another Turk was involved as Benfica doubled their advantage in the 31st minute, a low drive from Orkun Kökçü skidding past 17-year-old goalkeeper Tomé Sousa.

The second half onslaught failed to eventuate at Estádio do Bessa Século XXI due to Benfica’s wastefulness and Boavista’s hustling defence.

Arthur Cabral replaced Pavlidis late on, the Brazilian striker bamboozling an exhausted Bruno Onyemaechi and netting the third in added time.

Benfica now return to Estádio da Luz where they host Gil Vicente ahead of a Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Agra wasteful

Boavista began as expected, waiting for counter attacking opportunities which came as early as the 3rd minute. They cleared a corner and broke clear, Salvador Agra ignoring options on both sides and sending a long range strike well wide.

Ibrahima Camará made an important clearance as Benfica began to assert their authority. Ángel Di María provided a chance for Kerem Aktürkoğlu that was too close to Tomé Sousa, Orkun Kökçü then firing straight at the young goalkeeper.

Benfica break through

The Eagles wouldn’t be denied and took the lead in the 11th minute. Aktürkoglu broke through some feeble defence, drove to the byline and squared to Vangelis Pavlidis who side footed home.

Pavlidis hit the post before Boavista began to create chances of their own. Ilija Vukotić saw his shot slapped away by Anatoliy Trubin before the Ukrainian collected a tame effort from Sebastián Pérez.

Kökçü on target

The fightback was short lived as Benfica doubled their advantage in the 31st minute. Kökçü tried his luck from distance and hit the jackpot, a grass cutter catching out Sousa who saw it late and was a split second too slow to react.

Tomás Araújo’s cross went begging as Benfica remained on the front foot going into half-time. The second half started in the same fashion, Sousa saving Araújo’s header and getting off his feet to deny Nicolás Otamendi on the follow up.

Second half slowdown

Di María went close to extending the lead before a blunder backpass from Pedro Gomes was intercepted by Aktürkoglu, the Turk sending his volley over Sousa and onto the roof of the net.

Joel Silva made a vital interception with Di María set to break into the box, Benfica’s onslaught not eventuating due to Boavista’s energy, organization and the Eagles’ final ball which was continually absent.

Bruno Lage brought on Zeki Amdouni for Aktürkoglu before introducing Leandro Barreiro and Gianluca Prestianni for Fredrik Aursnes and Di María.

Arthur who?

Arthur Cabral replaced Pavlidis in the 88th minute and silenced some of his critics with a goal in added time. Bruno Onyemaechi got tangled up and failed to make a regulation clearance, Cabral stealing the ball and poking it past Sousa.

Boavista a broken club

Boavista are on a road that has been well travelled in Portugal, following the same path as many clubs who have been mismanaged into administration, dropped down the divisions or descended to nonexistence. This season has already claimed two casualties, Vitória de Setúbal and Grupo Desportivo Fontinhas.

The Panthers’ financial distress and FIFA imposed restrictions has resulted in a squad that is barely hanging together. 17-year-old Tomé Sousa made his second start in goal with João Gonçalves and Luís Pires out due to long term injuries.

Rodrigo Abascal is the only recognised central defender in the squad, 18-year-old Alexandre Marques yet to make his first team debut. With Abascal unavailable against Benfica, Cristiano Bacci selected two left-backs in central defence - Bruno Onyemaechi and Filipe Ferreira.

21-year-old left-back Joel Silva made his seventh start in the top flight and did an admirable job marking Ángel Di María. 21-year-old Pedro Gomes, a right-back who was on loan at fourth division club FC Barreirense last season, had a tough job sticking with Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

18-year-old Joäo Barros made his first start out wide after two brief appearances as a substitute. The four youngsters who came off the bench had one senior start between them.

It’s shaping up as a long and hard season for everyone involved with Boavista Futebol Clube.

By Matthew Marshall

