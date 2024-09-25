Featured

Portuguese Cup third-round draw: tricky ties for Sporting, Vitória and Nacional

25 September 2024

The draw for the third round of the Portuguese took place this afternoon. It is at this stage of the competition where the top-flight and second-division clubs join in the action.

The Taça da Portugal regulations dictate that all Primeira Liga clubs must play their tie away from home in this round.

The most difficult tasks among the clubs from Portugal’s top division, at least in theory, have been handed to Sporting CP, Vitória SC and Nacional da Madeira who travel to second-tier sides Portimonense, Paços de Ferreira and União de Leiria respectively.

The games will be played between 18 and 21 October, and involve 64 teams from the four tiers of the Portuguese football pyramid plus a couple of amateur district league clubs who have battled their way to this stage.

Indeed, the biggest gap in status sees district team Maria da Fonte from the municipality of Póvoa de Lanhoso on the outskirts of Braga host top-flight Arouca.

Full draw Portuguese Cup 3rd round draw

Key:

(I) Primeira Liga (top flight)

(II) Segunda Liga (2nd tier)

(L3) Liga 3 (3rd tier)

(CP) Campeonato de Portugal (4th tier)

(D) District team (5th tier)

Sandinenses (CP) v AVS (I)

Gondomar (CP) v Santa Clara (I)

Belenenses (L3) v Gil Vicente (I)

Anadia (L3) v Estrela da Amadora (I)

Sanjoanense (L3) v Farense (I)

Pevidém (CP) v Benfica (I)

Paços de Ferreira (II) v Vitória de Guimarães (I)

Maria da Fonte (D) v Arouca (I)

1.º Dezembro (L3) v Sporting de Braga (I)

Sintrense (CP) v FC Porto (I)

Atlético (L3) v Rio Ave (I)

União de Leiria (II) v Nacional (I)

Amora (CP) v Casa Pia (I)

União de Santarém (L3) v Moreirense (I)

Lusitano de Évora (CP) v Estoril Praia (I)

Varzim (L3) v Boavista (I)

Lagoa (CP) v Famalicão (I)

Portimonense (II) v Sporting (I)

Marialvas (CP) v Rebordosa (CP)

Leixões (II) v Alcains (CP)

São João de Vêr (L3) v Paredes (CP)

Sporting da Covilhã (L3) v Moncarapachense (CP)

Caldas (L3) v Tirsense (CP)

Alpendorada (CP) v Cinfães (CP)

Vila Real (CP) v Atlético Arcos (CP)

Elvas (CP) v Torreense (II)

Alverca (II) v Pêro Pinheiro (CP)

Desportivo de Chaves (II) v Lusitânia Lourosa (L3)

Brito (CP) v Moura (CP)

Oliveira do Hospital (L3) v Mafra (II)

Penafiel (II) v Lusitânia (L3)

Amarante (L3) v Juventude Lajense (D)

No replays will be played. If the match is drawn after 90 minutes, a 30-minute period of extra time will be played. If the score is still a draw at the end of extra time, the winner will be decided via a penalty shootout.