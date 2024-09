Featured

Second-gear Sporting beat Estoril 3-0 to maintain perfect record

27 September 2024

Sporting continued their so far blemish-free defence of their Primeira Liga title with a seventh straight victory, away at Estoril tonight.

First-half goals by Geny Catamo and Morita reflected the away team’s utter domination.

It was a more even affair after the break, but the result was never in doubt and Daniel Bragança’s late strike put the icing on the cake for the Lions.

More to follow.