Daniel Bragança secures Sporting CP a late 1-1 draw at PSV Eindhoven

01 October 2024

Sporting Clube de Portugal maintained their unbeaten start in the Champions League after a hard fought 1-1 draw against PSV in Eindhoven.

The Dutch champions took the lead in the 15th minute when Jerdy Schouten stole the ball from Geny Catamo and beat Franco Israel from distance.

Eduardo Quaresma replaced an injured Ousmane Diomande in the first half and slipped over when presented with a golden chance to equalise in the 71st minute.

Johan Bakayoko missed an open net in the closing stages and paid the price, Maxi Araújo’s deflected cross falling to Daniel Bragança who volleyed past Walter Benítez from close range.

PSV on top

The early signs were worrying for Sporting with Geny Catamo looking lost and Ryan Flamingo winning his individual battle with Viktor Gyökeres. A loose pass from Gonçalo Inácio resulted in Guus Til’s shot being saved by Franco Israel.

PSV stayed on the front foot and took the lead in the 15th minute. Catamo was too slow to react and receive Zeno Debast’s pass, Jerdy Schouten stealing the ball and beating Israel from long range.

Johan Bakayoko fired wide before a poor touch from Debast gave the Dutch champions another opportunity. Ousmane Diomande got back to block Malik Tillman’s effort, the central defender rolling his ankle in the process and replaced by Eduardo Quaresma.

Rúben Amorim’s side had a decent end to the first half, Gyökeres’ shot blocked by Olivier Boscagli and Inácio heading a corner wide in added time.

No respite

Sporting got off to a terrible start in the second half when Quaresma’s loose pass was pounced on in the opening seconds. Ismael Saibari shot wide, provided a chance for Til and headed Tillman’s cross straight at Israel.

Rúben Amorim brought on Daniel Bragança for Catamo in the 52nd minute, but the chances kept coming for the home side as Luuk de Jong went close to scoring a spectacular solo goal. The veteran striker then showed his importance by getting back into his own box to stop Trincão.

Peter Bosz made two changes in the 65th minute when Mauro Júnior and Saibari made way for Rick Karsdorp and Noa Lang. Kardsorp’s first involvement was delivering a cross to Til, the midfielder heading at Israel.

Quaresma is not a striker

Sporting stayed in the contest and had a fantastic chance to equalise in the 71st minute. Quaresma tackled Lang, continued his run and got the ball back from Morita, the centre-back somehow slipping over with Walter Benítez to beat.

The game opened up which wouldn’t have pleased Bosz, Lang’s header saved by Israel and Geovany Quenda curling a low effort wide. Amorim made two more substitutions in the 80th minute when Maximiliano Araújo and Conrad Harder replaced Nuno Santos and Trincão.

It’s the Bakayoko show

PSV took advantage of the open space on offer with Bakayoko the player to profit. The winger went close before another shot was comfortably collected by Israel.

His best chance was yet to come and should have been the nail in Sporting’s coffin. Bakayoko intercepted a horror pass from Quaresma, rounded Israel and missed an empty net.

Sporting stage late comeback

Gyökeres turned provider with a great through ball to Harder, the young Dane going through on goal but unable to connect cleanly.

Sporting’s persistence paid off in the 84th minute when they drew level. The ball went out to the left wing, Araújo’s deflected cross falling into the path of Bragança who volleyed past Benítez from close range.

Quaresma did well to get back and block a dangerous attempt by Lang, Harder testing Benítez in the final minute of the game with the goalkeeper up to the task.

Amorim will take the point

Rúben Amorim started the match without Jeremiah St. Juste, Matheus Reis, Pote and Marcus Edwards, Losing Ousmane Diomande to injury in the 32nd minute was another blow.

Geny Catamo has operating primarily as a wing-back this season, the youngster starting on the left wing due to the absences of Pote and Edwards. He looked completely lost and out of his depth in the first half before being replaced shortly after the break.

Few would have heard of Ryan Flamingo outside the Netherlands, but anyone who watched the game would have been extremely impressed. The 21-year-old defender completely owned Viktor Gyökeres who hardly had a sniff in front of goal.

Amorim rarely gets out coached, but Peter Bosz had the upper hand for most of the match with his three man midfield taking Morten Hjulmand and Hidemasa Morita out of the contest.

Geovany Quenda performed admirably in a difficult game, the 17-year-old gaining more invaluable experience after being thrown into the first team at the deep end.

PSV scored 111 goals as they cruised to the Eredivisie title last season and are on target to eclipse that tally this campaign. The Dutch champions won almost every individual duel, were the better team and Amorim will be more than happy to return to Portugal with a point.

The Lions host Casa Pia on Saturday in what is likely to be another routine home win in the Primeira Liga, the international break coming at a great time for Sporting who will hope to have Diomande, Reis, Pote and Marcus Edwards back on the field for the Taça de Portugal clash at Portimonense.

By Matthew Marshall