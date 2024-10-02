Featured

Vitória kick off UEFA Conference League campaign with 3-1 win over NK Celje

02 October 2024

Vitória began the league phase of the UEFA Conference League in fine fashion with a 3-1 home win against last season’s nemesis in the same competition NK Celje.

The result flattered the Slovenian outfit. Goals by three of Vitória’s Silva’s – Samu, Gustavo and Tiago – got the job done, but the hosts missed a glut of chances to increase the score.

Aljoša Matko scored a fine individual effort in stoppage time for Celje.

Vitória no doubt had revenge on their mind after NK Celje had caused a shock by knocking them out of the qualifying rounds last season. The difference in class between the two teams was evident throughout the 90 minutes, making that result 14 months ago even more unfathomable.

The hosts were soon rewarded for a positive start. Kaio César picked up the ball on the left touchline in his own half and embarked on a long mazy run all the way into the Celje box before firing at goal. Goalkeeper Matjaz Rozman saved but Samu Silva pounced on the rebound to give Vitória a 7th-minute lead.

Slick football

The 10,000 crowd who braved the rainy weather and the unfriendly kick-off time (3.30pm on a weekday) saw the lead doubled in the 35th minute with a fantastic team goal. Samu threaded an inch-perfect vertical pass into the area for Bruno Gaspar to galop onto, the right-back beating his man and crossing low for the sliding Gustavo Silva to poke into the net.

As the half-time whistle blew Vitória were good value for their two-goal lead, and the home team’s domination only accentuated in the second half.

Gustavo Silva, Tomás Händel, Kaio César (several times), and substitutes Jesús Ramírez and João Mendes all peppered Rozman’s goal in the second half, with the overworked goalkeeper keeping the score respectable with several sharp saves.

Remarkably the hosts only scored once more after break. Tiago Silva finished off a lightning break from a Celje corner, with Gustavo Silva involved both at the start of the move, heading the ball clear on the edge of the Vitória box, and at the end, stabbing the assist to his captain to thump the ball into the net.

It was a largely trouble-free afternoon for Vitória goalkeeper Bruno Varela, but he could do nothing to stop Celje’s consolation goal, Matko skipping past Mikel Villaneuva before crashing a superb angled shot into the net.

Deep European run?

Coach Rui Borges will not be overly concerned with conceding given the excellent all-round display from his team, and should Vitória keep up this level of performance they could go deep in the competition.

By Tom Kundert

Vitória SC: Bruno Varela, Bruno Gaspar, Mikel Villanueva, Toni Borevkovic, João Mendes, Tiago Silva (Zé Carlos, 67’), Samu Silva (João Mendes, 76’), Tomás Händel (Manu Silva, 76’), Gustavo Silva (Nuno Santos, 67’), Kaio César, Nélson Oliveira (Jesús Ramírez, 67’)

Goals:

[1-0] Samu Silva, 7’

[2-0] Gustavo Silva, 35’

[3-0] Tiago Silva, 62’

[3-1] Aljoša Matko, 90’ + 2’