Rampant Benfica crush Atletico Madrid 4-0 in Lisbon

02 October 2024

Are the good times back at the Estádio da Luz? They certainly were tonight as Benfica put in their most convincing display for months to tear apart Atletico Madrid 4-0 and clock up a second successive victory in the Champions League.

Kerem Aktürkoglu got the ball rolling with an early goal, and despite Atleti enjoying plenty of possession in the rest of the first half it was the home team who continued to look the more dangerous.

In the second half the Spaniards fell apart as they conceded two penalties converted by Ángel Di María and Orkün Kökcü, with Alexander Bah scoring in between, and Benfica could have scored more. More to follow.