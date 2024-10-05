Featured

Sporting keep up 100% record with 2-0 win against Casa Pia

05 October 2024

Sporting made it eight wins out of eight in the Primeira Liga as goals in each half from Daniel Bragança and Viktor Gyökeres (penalty) got the job done against Casa Pia.

The visitors lost this corresponding fixture 8-0 last season but they made sure there was no repeat with a resolute defensive display which involved putting nine outfield players behind the ball for most of the match.

But Rúben Amorim’s team always find a way, tonight’s game extending two remarkable runs in the Primeira Liga. It was the 50th consecutive game in which Sporting have scored, and a 21st successive victory at home. More to follow.