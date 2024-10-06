Featured

Galeno and Pepê on target as Porto beat Braga 2-1 in the Primeira Liga

06 October 2024

Porto got back to winning ways in the Primeira Liga after a hard fought 2-1 victory against Braga.

Samu Omorodion saw an early goal ruled out at Estádio do Dragão before Galeno won and converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Braga equalised in the 54th minute when Roger Fernandes picked up a loose clearance and fired a fierce shot off the underside of the crossbar.

Porto restored their advantage five minutes later, the influential Nico González assisting Pepê who smashed a low drive past Matheus.

Diogo Costa made a smart save to deny Amine El Ouazzani in added time, the win keeping the Dragons three points behind Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Not so fast Samu

Porto put the ball into the net in the third minute when Pepê’s cross was converted by Samu Omorodion. The celebrations were but short, Samu needlessly pushing Joäo Ferreira in the build up which was spotted by the VAR.

The Dragons were bossing the ball, Nico González making some space for himself in the box before shooting narrowly wide. Galeno then got in the Spaniard’s way, stole the ball and missed the target.

Braga’s first chance came in the 30th minute when Vitor Carvalho tested Diogo Costa from close range. It sparked a flurry, Gabri Martínez’s shot deflected wide by Zé Pedro and Roger missing the top corner.

Porto take the lead

Porto regained control and took the lead on the stroke of half-time. Pepê’s ball over the top picked out Galeno who was taken out by Ferreira, referee João Pedro Pinheiro pointing to the penalty spot where Galeno stepped up and sent Matheus the wrong way.

João Mário had been living dangerously after picking up an early yellow card, the right-back making way for Martim Fernandes at the break.

Braga fight back

Braga spurned a great chance in the 53rd minute when Ricardo Horta fired way over the bar. A minute later the Warriors drew level.

Nehuén Pérez headed Adrián Marín’s cross to Roger Fernandes, the 18-year-old smashing a fierce shot that flew into the net off the underside of the bar.

Pepê on target

Porto needed just five minutes to regain the lead. The goal came from a throw in, González playing in Pepê who drilled the ball low and hard with Matheus unable to react.

Carlos Carvalhal introduced Yuri Ribeiro and Bruma for Marín and Martínez, Vítor Bruno bringing on Fábio Vieira for Stephen Eustáquio. The chances had dried up which saw Carvalhal make two more changes in the 81st minute when Ismaël Gharbi and Amine El Ouazzani entered the fray.

Costa comes up big

Gharbi saw his shot deflected wide and Horta sent another shot over the bar before Braga fashioned one final chance. Vasco Sousa coughed up the ball in a dangerous position, El Ouazzani forcing a fine save from Costa as the Dragons held on to take all three points.

By Matthew Marshall

