Primeira Liga stars shine brightly on the international stage as Viktor Gyökeres, Kerem Aktürkoglu and Geny Catamo score for Sweden, Turkey and Mozambique

15 October 2024

It was a happy evening for Portugal-based foreign players in the latest round of international matches on Monday night.

Sporting and Benfica forwards Viktor Gyökeres and Kerem Aktürkoglu continued their sensational recent form for their club sides by each bagging a goal and an assist in victories for Sweden and Turkey respectively.

Meanwhile Mozambique continued their strong showing in Africa Cup of Nations qualification with Sporting’s Geny Catamo on the scoresheet.

Gyökeres at it again

Viktor Gyökeres has been in unstoppable form this season. The Sporting No.9 is averaging more than a goal a game for club and country in 2024/25, having found the net 16 times in 15 matches, with six assists for good measure.

Last night Gyökeres provided an assist for Sabastian Nanasi then rounded off a 3-0 win for Sweden against Estonia in Tallin by swivelling neatly to score in the second half in a Nations League Group C encounter.

Gyökeres’ prolific form in front of goal has translated into happy times for his club and country. Since Sporting’s Super Cup defeat to Porto on the opening day of the season, the 26-year-old has helped his nation and his club side rack up 12 wins and two draws in an unbeaten 14-match sequence.

Aktürkoglu “ finds himself ” in Lisbon

While Gyökeres has been making headlines around the continent, the form of Benfica forward Kerem Aktürkoglu has been no less impressive.

Since signing for the Lisbon club the 25-year-old Turk has scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists in 8 matches for club and country.

Turkey had to work hard to beat Iceland in a Nations League Group B game, with the hosts equalising late on, only for an 88th-minute goal by wonderkid Arda Güller to give the Turks the lead. The best was left for last however, as Aktürkoglu took possession of the ball on the edge of the box and hit a spectacular high curling shot into the opposite top corner to complete a 4-2 win.

“It’s not easy finding a player with Aktürkoglu’s capacities, with such a refined technical level and passing and shooting ability,” said Turkey’s Italian coach Vincenzo Montella post-match. “Perhaps he hasn’t been at peace with himself lately. I think that his mind was put at rest when he made the transfer to Benfica.”

Geny Catamo and Mozambique thriving

Switching continents, Mozambique remain unbeaten in their Africa Cup of Nations group with two wins and two draws from their four matches so far to top their section.

Sporting wing-back Geny Catamo, who plays as part of a front three for his country, netted the third goal in a comfortable 3-0 victory over Eswatini. The 23-year-old has now found the net 9 times in 28 matches for the Mambas.

by Tom Kundert