Featured

UEFA Conference League: Vitória march on with hard-earned 2-1 win over Djurgarden in Sweden

24 October 2024

Vitória overcame a hostile environment and having to play on an artificial pitch to write another golden chapter in their incredible European season this afternoon with a 2-1 victory in Sweden against Djurgarden to set a new record.

It was an eighth successive victory in this season’s Conference League for Rui Borges’ men, including the qualifiers, which is the longest ever winning run in UEFA club competition matches by a Portuguese team.

After an even first half without chances, the visitors took the lead shortly before the hour mark via a magnificent 20-yard strike by Manu Silva that flew into the top corner with goalkeeper Jacob Rinne rooted to his spot.

The Swedes soon hit back though, Daniel Stensson netting with another fine long-range effort.

The winning goal came in the 79th minute as right-back Alberto Caio showed tremendous persistence to get to the byline and cut the ball back for Kaio César, the Brazilian winger crossing for substitute Nuno Santos to joyously head in from close range.

With two out two wins in the league phase Vitória go joint top the nascent Europa League table, and with the northerners welcoming Czech outfit Mladá Boleslav to the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium next, they will be confident of further solidifying their chances of making progress to the next round.