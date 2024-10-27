Featured

Akturköglu bags hat-trick as Benfica smash Rio Ave 5-0 at the Luz

27 October 2024

Benfica bounced back from their midweek defeat in the Champions League in fine style by crushing a poor Rio Ave side 5-0 in Lisbon this afternoon.

Two early goals from Kerem Akturköglu set the Eagles on the road to a straightforward victory, with the Turk completing his hat-trick on the stroke of half time.

The 26-yerar-old has been a revelation since signing from Galatasaray on transfer deadline day, notching 8 goals in 7 matches for Benfica.

A disorganised, disjointed and error-prone Rio Ave were easy pickings for Benfica, who slowed down after the break but still added late goals from substitutes Andreas Schjelderup and Zeki Amdouni.

Benfica 5-0 Rio Ave highlights