Featured

Manchester United working to appoint Sporting boss Rúben Amorim

28 October 2024

Less than 24 hours after sacking manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United appear to have focused their attention on Sporting manager Rúben Amorim.

According to respected sources in England, United aim to pay Amorim’s €10m release clause, with the Sporting boss open to accepting the offer to move to Old Trafford.

David Ornstein, who is regarded as the most informed football journalist in Britain, says United are actively working on the deal. United sacked Ten Hag this morning following yesterday's 2-1 defeat to West Ham United, which left the Red Devils in 14th place in the Premier League.

More to follow..