Featured

Samu hits a hat-trick as Porto stroll to a 5-0 win at AVS

28 October 2024

Porto maintained the pace in the Primeira Liga after a comfortable 5-0 victory against AVS.

It was one way traffic from the opening whistle at Estádio do Clube Desportivo das Aves, the hosts saved by the woodwork on two occasions before the floodgates opened.

The opening goal came in the 22nd minute when Nico González headed Fábio Vieira’s cross past Guillermo Ochoa.

Samu Omorodion was back in the spotlight 10 minutes later when he did well to convert Martim Fernandes’ cross. It was the same combination in the 38th minute, Samu heading Fernandes’ cross into the net.

The Spanish striker completed his hat-trick on the stroke of half-time when he raced onto Pepê’s through ball, rounded Ochoa and finished from a tight angle.

The Dragons cruised to the finish line in the second half, Rodrigo Mora’s deflected strike in the 88th minute giving the 17-year-old his first senior goal.

One way traffic

Porto wasted no time asserting their authority in Vila das Aves. Guillermo Ochoa saved Danny Namaso’s shot, the ball rebounding off Baptiste Roux and the post before the goalkeeper gratefully gained possession.

Martim Fernandes sent a cross into the six-yard box where Pepê hit the bar from point blank range. Another Fernandes cross picked out Fábio Vieira, his volley unable to find the top corner.

It was only a matter of time before Porto took the lead and that moment came in the 22nd minute. Vieira delivered the ball into the danger area where Nico González headed the ball past Ochoa.

Samu steps up

The Dragons extended their lead 10 minutes later after another pinpoint cross from Fernandes. Samu Omorodion did well to chest the ball inside Fernando Fonseca, the striker picking his spot and finding the bottom corner.

The same duo combined to make it 3-0 in the 38th minute. This time no second touch was required, Samu getting in front of Fonseca and heading Fernandes’ cross past the helpless Ochoa.

There was still time for Samu to complete his hat-trick before the break. Pepê sent the Spaniard through on goal where he showed no hesitation, taking the ball around Ochoa and finishing from a tight angle.

Second half slowdown

Vítor Campelos made three substitutions at half-time but there was no way back for the promoted club. Porto's procession continued in the second half when Namaso shot straight at Ochoa.

Vítor Bruno made a triple switch of his own when Nehuén Pérez, Vieira and Namaso made way for Zé Pedro, Rodrigo Mora and André Franco. The game had well and truly slowed down when he emptied his bench, Fernandes and Alan Varela replaced by João Mário and Stephen Eustaquio.

There was still time for Porto to add to their tally, a special moment as Mora netted first senior goal. The 17-year-old collected a cross from Mário, his shot taking a big deflection off Cristian Devenish and nestling in the net.

Too easy

Porto’s win will satisfy their supporters for a number of reasons. Fábio Vieira finally earned his first start after returning on loan and will continue to improve the team.

Martim Fernandes was heavily involved in the first half, the 18-year-old delivering a number of pinpoint crosses and unlucky to end up with two assists when it could have been three or four.

Samu Omorodion’s sensational start to the season continued with a perfect hat-trick in just 14 minutes. He is continually making defenders look ordinary, showing exceptional ability to make up his mind and execute in front of goal, the striker now scoring 11 goals in nine games for the Dragons.

Rodrigo Mora scored his first senior goal, joining Fernandes as the next teenage talents who are making a mark in the senior squad and on their way to delivering Porto a healthy profit in the years to come.

The victory came without the influential Galeno who remained on the bench throughout, Danny Namaso making a rare start.

Following Sporting Clube de Portugal’s 3-0 win at Famalicão and Benfica’s 5-0 victory against Rio Ave, Porto’s 5-0 win against AVS was more proof of the increasing gap between Portugal’s top three clubs and the rest of the competition.

The Primeira Liga is becoming harder to sell with so many one sided contests diluting the product. The fact that many matches are continually played late on Sunday and Monday evenings is further proof how desperate the power brokers are to fill their pockets at the expense of home and away supporters.

By Matthew Marshall

Highlights