Featured

Official: Amorim confirmed by Manchester United, Dalot “really excited” by arrival

01 November 2024

Manchester United have officially confirmed the appointment of Sporting’s Rúben Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag as manager at Old Trafford, just hours ahead of Sporting’s match with Estrela tonight.

Amorim will officially begin work on Monday 11th November, the day after Sporting travel to Braga for what will be last match in charge. In the meantime, the Lions boss will say goodbye to Alvalade when his side host Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Red Devils, running until summer 2027. Amorim becomes the second Portuguese to manage United, following Jose Mourinho who was in charge between 2016-18, during which time he won the League Cup and the Europa League.

United will pay Sporting €11m to release Amorim from his contract. According to the Athletic, Amorim was keen to exit on good terms and avoid any sense of disrespect having left Sporting somewhat out of the blue. This led to the clubs agreeing that he would stay in position until the next international break to allow Sporting time to prepare for his departure.

The Athletic claims the exact make-up of Amorim’s coaching staff has yet to be finalised, but it is expected at least 4-5 member of his current backroom team will follow him to England. Current United interim Ruud van Nistelrooy has suggested he will remain at the club, but there has been no clear indication that the Dutchman is part of Amorim’s plans.

United sacked Ten Hag on Monday following poor results in the opening months of the season. The Red Devils are 14th in Premier League after nine matches, while their campaign as favourites for the Europa League began with three straight draws, including a turbulent 3-3 at FC Porto.

The decision to dispense with Ten Hag and hire Amorim is the first managerial change made by INEOS, who now control football operations at the club. CEO Omar Berrada arrived over the summer from neighbours Manchester City and Berrada was key in conducting negotiations with Sporting and Amorim.

With suggestions that Sporting director Hugo Viana has been lined up to become Manchester City’s new sporting director next summer, many had anticipated Amorim following Viana to the Etihad amid speculation Pep Guardiola may leave. Berrada’s swift conclusion of the deal to bring Amorim to the red half of Manchester has led some to speculate he has usurped the succession plans made by his old club.

Speaking just minutes after the confirmation, United’s Portugal defender Diogo Dalot gave an interview to the club’s in-house media. Dalot said he was excited to work under Amorim, while also discussing what drives Portuguese to continually make their mark as players and managers in the top leagues.

Diogo Dalot on Amorim’s arrival 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/NnGZrsvIij — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) November 1, 2024

As well as Dalot, Amorim will find fellow Seleção star Bruno Fernandes at his new club. The United captain is a popular figure at Old Trafford, but has struggled to perform to his best so far this campaign. However, a brace against Leicester City in the League Cup victory on Wednesday was a welcome return to goalscoring form.

Amorim’s first match in charge will the trip to Ipswich on November 24th, giving him just under two weeks to prepare for his debut in the Premier League.

By @SeanGillen9