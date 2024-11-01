Featured

Sporting beat Estrela da Amadora 5-1 to make it a perfect ten

01 November 2024

Despite the most disruptive of weeks possible, despite never clicking into top gear, and despite a spirited display by struggling Estrela da Amadora, Sporting continued their flawless start to the defence of their Portuguese Liga title with a 5-1 thrashing of their Lisbon neighbours at Alvalade tonight, thus clocking up a tenth straight victory in the competition.

Viktor Gyökeres continued his magnificent season, scoring four times to make it 20 goals in just 16 games for the Lions this season. Maxi Araújo put the icing on the cake with his first goal for the club.

Although well beaten, Estrela made a game of it, especially in the first half when Rodrigo Pinho reduced the deficit to 2-1 and only a series of sharp saves by Sporting goalkeeper Franco Israel and a VAR decision prevented the visitors from scoring more. More to follow.