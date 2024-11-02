Featured

​ Benfica turnaround keeps Eagles on track with 2-1 win over Farense

02 November 2024

Benfica have clinched their fifth consecutive victory in the Primeira Liga after defeating Farense 2-1 at the Estádio de Algarve, this evening.

Bruno Lage’s men fell to an early deficit following Darío Poveda’s opener for Farense, later cancelled out by Álvaro Carreras before the break.

A second half goal from Vangelis Pavlidis, his third of the league season, helped tipped the balance in Benfica’s favour for the first time, eventually securing three crucial away points.

Beforehand, Lage resisted the calls to draft Arthur Cabral in for the misfiring Pavlidis, sticking by the Greek who’s yet to replicate the prolific form shown in his Eredivisie days for AZ Alkmaar.

The striker appeared adamant in his quest to offer his manager some retribution, going close to an opening goal in the 13th minute, but it was instead Farense who struck first a couple of minutes later through Poveda.

Benfica’s response was prompt and it originated from a man so often used to finishing moves - Kerem Aktürkoğlu - this time opening play out wide for Carreras to bury a shot past Ricardo Velho in the 21st minute.

Velho was able to hold the fort to deny further Benfica attacks, maintaining the two sides locked at 1-1 going into the interval.

The goalkeeper was front and centre of it all again in the 49th minute after a skewed Pavlidis volley, directed goalwards, was parried away by the off-balance Portugal international, meanwhile at the other end, only a tame effort from Poveda denied the forward a second goal from a devastating counter-attack.

Farense paid the price, going a goal down for the first time in the game after Aktürkoğlu‘s cut-back enabled Pavlidis to swoop up his golden chance to return to the scoresheet, 54 minutes in.

Benfica were unable to build on their lead, however, opening the door for a nervy end to proceedings as the Lisbon giants sought to defend their slender lead.

But hosts Farense could do no better than a handful of hopeful crosses into Benfica’s area, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the third-placed outfit.

By Patrick Ribeiro

Farense XI: Ricardo Velho - Paulo Vítor, Lucas Áfrico, Artur Jorge, Marco Moreno, Pastor - Neto, Claudio Falcão - Miguel Menino, Elves Baldé, Dário Poveda

Benfica XI: Anatoliy Trubin - Álvaro Carreras, Nicolas Otamendi, Tiago Araujo, Alexander Bah - Florentino Luís, Fredrik Aursnes - Angel Di Maria, Orkün Kökču, Kerem Aktürköglu - Vangelis Pavlidis