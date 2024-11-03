Featured

Porto brush aside Estoril 4-0 at the Dragão

03 November 2024

FC Porto made it 9 wins in 10 matches in the Primeira Liga to keep on the coattails of leaders Sporting at the top of the table.

As has happened so often this season, a Big Three team swatted aside the meek challenge provided by one of Portugal’s lesser lights with never a hint of jeopardy as regards the outcome.

First-half goals by Danny Namaso and Pepê put the hosts in charge, and a second-half brace by substitute Wenderson Galeno ensured Porto will travel to Benfica next week with a healthy lead over their rivals from the capital.