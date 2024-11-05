Featured

Porto goal machine Samu adopts Aghehowa surname in homage to his mother

05 November 2024

Porto have made a habit of hitting the jackpot when scouting centre-forwards over recent decades. Going back to Mário Jardel, fellow Brazilian Hulk, or Colombian duo Falcao and Jackson Martínez, the Dragons fans have got used to having a prolific front man to help bring domestic and international success to the club.

All signs so far suggest Samu Aghehowa, the striker formerly known as Samuel Omorodion, could be a worthy successor to those club cult heroes.

At the end of the most recent transfer window, Porto “pulled a rabbit out of the hat” by signing promising U21 Spain striker Samuel Omorodion from Atletico Madrid for an initial price tag of €15 million for 50% ownership of the player.

His departure raised eyebrows in Madrid, given the potential the 20-year-old had shown in his short career thus far. Nevertheless, few people would have expected the Melilla-born striker of Nigerian descent to have the impact he has.

Samu has hit the ground running at Porto, scoring 11 goals in 11 games for the Portuguese club. Discounting Samu’s debut when he came on a late substitute against Sporting, playing just 17 minutes, the No9 has only failed to find the net in three of the other ten games he has played in the blue and white stripes.

Samu has shown himself to be a humble young footballer in his interviews since arriving in Portugal, and his latest comments, given to Porto’s Revista Dragões magazine, gives another clue as to the personality behind the player.

“Everything that my mother did for me has no price and I want to pay homage to her by using her surname. I want to be known through her surname,” said Samu, whose Porto shirt has the name “SAMU. A” on its back.

“People know me by my other name [Omorodion, his father’s surname], but I want to be known as Aghehowa.”

Should he carry on as he has started at Porto, the chances are the name Samu Aghehowa will soon be known far and wide in the football world.

By Tom Kundert