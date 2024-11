Featured

Benfica humble Porto with 4-1 thrashing at the Luz

10 November 2024

Benfica bounced back to top form by outplaying fierce northern rivals Porto in Lisbon tonight, running out 4-1 winners in front of an elated Estádio da Luz crowd.

Álvaro Carreras put the Eagles ahead but Porto hit back to equalise shortly before half time through Samu Aghehowa.

The second half was one-way traffic with Benfica all over a docile Porto side, an own goal by Nehuén Pérez and a brace by the ageless Ángel Di María just reward for a dominant home team. More to follow.