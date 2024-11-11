Featured

João Pereira appointed new Sporting coach

11 November 2024

The worst-kept secret in Portuguese football was made public today as former Portugal right-back João Pereira was officially unveiled as Sporting’s new head coach following Ruben Amorim’s move to Manchester United.

Pereira, who had been in charge of Sporting’s B-team after previously working as the U23 coach, has been given a contract until 2027.

“I know that this position comes with huge responsibility, but this responsibility goes hand in hand with huge ambition and great motivation to make sure Sporting continues to be a winning football club and a club of the future,” said the 40-year-old.

When questioned about Amorim being a hard act to follow, Pereira said he was never in doubt that he would be up to the task.

“If I had doubts about accepting this position, thinking about whether things could go badly, I wouldn’t be here. I’d be at home with my children enjoying my day off. The possibility that things may go badly doesn’t enter my mind.

“I realise there are lots of games until the end of the season, I realise that we’ll have difficulties along the way, but we have to look to the future positively. I’m confident that things will go well.”

Uma nova braçadeira, a mesma ambição 🫡



João Pereira é o novo treinador do #SportingCP 🦁 pic.twitter.com/saGvLXB4lR — Sporting CP (@SportingCP) November 11, 2024

Pereira’s appointment is seen as the ideal solution to build on solid foundations and not to rock the boat by promoting from within. The former defender played under Amorim, winning the league with Sporting in his final season as a player. Nevertheless, Pereira said he will be doing things his way.

“I’ve been asked to be myself. The biggest mistake would be to try and imitate someone, but it would also be a mistake to change everything from one moment to the next.

“I’m a coach who hates losing, who loves winning, I’m very competitive and like my teams to fight hard.”

Another ex-Sporting defender who played under Amorim, Luís Neto, has been appointed as one of Pereira’s assistants.

By Tom Kundert