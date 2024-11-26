Featured

‘Kaptajn’ Morten Hjulmand – Deciphering the numbers of Sporting Clube de Portugal’s cerebral destroyer

26 November 2024

On the day Sporting host Arsenal at Alvalade, Kevin Fernandes profiles the Lions’ Danish captain, Morten Hjulmand, a confessed Arsenal supporter who has quickly made himself an idol among the fanbase of the Lisbon giants.

Is he the greatest Dane to touch down in Lisbon since Peter Schmeichel? The 25-year-old Denmark international has maintained the evolution in Sporting’s defensive midfielder profiles, transitioning from João Palhinha to Manuel Ugarte to ‘Kaptajnen’ (The Captain).

In true Viking spirit, Morten has conquered the locals in a fashion reminiscent to his ancestors. “I love João Palhinha and Manuel Ugarte, I ask them to forgive me but I would say that Hjulmand is the most complete player of the three.”

Those were the words of Ruben (who recently clarified his name should not carry an accent) Amorim. Given the Portuguese manager’s new job, they could have aged better… Good luck explaining that one to the Uruguayan, Ruben.

Captain fantastic

Lecce’s former captain needed merely one full season to conquer the armband following an illustrious list of crucial figures in Sporting’s recent history – from modern club icon Sebastián Coates to the opinion-dividing Bruno Fernandes to Rui Patrício, who only sees Hilário ahead of him on the list of most appearances made wearing the characteristic green and white hoops of Lisbon.

Kastrup’s finest knows how to debut in style and conquer the hearts of those watching; he knows that first impressions matter. It has been quite a year of firsts for Hjulmand.

He was in the Liga Portugal Team of the Year after winning the title at the first attempt. He equalised against England in a major tournament for Denmark with his first goal of his international career. And what a goal it was. Talk about cementing your place in the team.

A born leader. A vocal and commanding figure, yet serene and secure when taking responsibility with the ball. The discreet ball-winner. Delayer before dueller. The brutality of the ball-winning midfielder rethought, modernised and reinvented.

Average stats, above-average player

His numbers, when isolated, border on dubious. A scarce average of 33.8 passes completed per 2024/25 UEFA Champions League match appears a cause for concern, however, it is pertinent to consider the nuances of Ruben Amorim’s system.

The explanation is ground coverage. The double pivot players are required to possess an intense style of player with elite physical attributes. Against opponents of lesser stature, owing to financial conditions and ambition within the highly asymmetrical Liga Portugal, these elite athletes can compensate for spontaneous demonstrations of over aggression to maintain positional superiority over opponents, but shortcomings are exposed in elite European competition.

The most concerning exhibitions of the Ruben Amorim era at Sporting have fallen at the hands of aggressive man-to-man midfield presses, usually outnumbered by three counterparts in interior zones.

Ajax. Manchester City (in 2022). Atalanta. PSV.

The common theme in all of these fixtures? The presence of opposition technical artists operating between the defensive and midfield lines, difficulties in using the midfield in construction phases, and the press being bypassed due to the overreliance on the midfield duo to step up or out to compensate.

The influence of Morten Hjulmand is therefore nullified to an extensive degree in close-fought, competitive matches where the preferences often revert to longer, low percentage launches forward in the direction of the relentless Viktor Gyökeres.

These numbers can also be looked upon as the consequences of Amorim’s system. Every system can be exploited, and Hjulmand requires reinforcement from both the defensive and offensive sectors, in the fashion of Pedro Gonçalves acting as a third man, dropping into midfield positions, or Gonçalo Inácio/Ousmane Diomande occupying more aggressive positions to prevent opposition stretching of that midfield duo that Amorim was reluctant to modify drastically.

The introduction of Daniel Bragança against PSV in the battle of the undefeated (neither side had dropped a single point when they met in October in the Champions League, the match ending 1-1), where Jerdy Schouten of PSV was Player of the Match, was the perfect example.

The lack of options due to the midfield pivot being rendered irrelevant limited possession maintenance and intentional escapes to form characteristic settled attacks where Hjulmand is fundamental to positive ball circulation.

This has potential to change under João Pereira, however.

○ Occupation and overloading central zones -

The flanks are left initially isolated for the wing-backs to maraud and exploit space with huge responsibilities in regards to creativity with the expectations that these natural wingers (adapted as wing-backs) will repeatedly take on… — TalkingSporting (@TalkingSporting) November 21, 2024

(I analysed what to expect from Ruben Amorim’s replacement in the thread linked below).

Sporting Clube de Portugal x Amarante FC: The Era of the Scurried Successor



Match and Manager Preview by @kevinaraujof pic.twitter.com/jWcGn8HU54 — TalkingSporting (@TalkingSporting) November 21, 2024

Context is important to cultivate value from accompanying numbers.

Now, tackling.

Opta tells us that Morten Hjulmand is in the 58th percentile for tackles made per 90 minutes in the Liga Portugal, making only 1.36 tackles every match. This rises to two successful tackles in the Champions League.

Still, average at best, right?

However, 76.9 percent of these tackles are successful, placing Hjulmand in the top 10 percent for choosing the appropriate moments to intervene effectively.

4.48 duels won and 5.29 balls recovered per 90 minutes in Portugal. 4.25 and 4.75 respectively in European Competition. Only his second season, his debut among Europe’s elite.

These numbers start to convince given his intentions. Several demonstrations can be seen throughout this clip posted by Sporting Things, a well-respected account analysing the biggest talents at Sporting.

Hjulmand dominou o meio-campo no jogo diante da Espanha ontem, evidenciando as suas características distintivas. A sua capacidade de ligação de jogo foi exemplar, mantendo a posse de bola e distribuindo passes precisos que facilitaram a circulação da pic.twitter.com/wEyvsuUfBz — Sporting Things (@Sporting_Things) November 16, 2024

That is the definition of a cerebral destroyer. Everything being done intentionally, with conditions optimised to utilise his strongest characteristics.

Exhibit B? His ball striking. The preparation is as important as the underrated strike from distance.

não sei o que me ficou mais na cabeça, o novo álbum do Plutónio, ou o golo do Hjulmand pic.twitter.com/1rh2SdsJoC — Rafael (@_RCcomps) November 15, 2024

These numbers even extend to dribbling, where elite numbers aren’t particularly eyecatching, but when possible, secure and beneficial, Morten isn’t mortified by the possibility of taking on his man or creating separation through sharp movements and body manipulation.

If you could describe Hjulmand’s role in one word, it would be ‘security’.

0.71 miss-controls per 90 minutes, coupled with elite numbers for aerials lost and incomplete passes. Don’t expect the unexpected with Hjulmand.

Even his numbers for progression aren’t elite. In fact, 4.28 progressive passes per 90 minutes are distinctly below average.

Why? Well, to put it bluntly. It isn’t really his job.

Providing the platform for others to shine

Sporting, against 90% of Liga Portugal opposition, will spend the majority of matches circulating the ball in settled attacking phases. Hjulmand’s primary responsibility is to timely and securely circulate, maintaining the attack, control the tempo and protect against threatening counter-attack with great ground coverage responsibilities.

Gonçalo Inácio, Zeno Debast, Eduardo Quaresma. These wide defenders are encouraged to look for forceful, progressive passes. Francisco Trincão, Geovany Quenda and Geny Catamo are instructed to repeatedly take risks with creative attempts in the final-third.

Hjulmand is the foundation, so these audacious creators and aggressors aren’t restricted by vulnerabilities.

Creative ability and goal threat

But he is capable.

Chocolate suíço que é do melhor 😎 (até vai com um inicio manhoso e tudo) pic.twitter.com/QxJHeVMFl0 — José Grilo (@jmigrilo) October 22, 2024

Morten has the vision, awareness and delicacy/consideration to deliver in the conditions appreciated by attackers – vertically, diagonally or in deeper construction, under pressure.

Passe magistral de Hjulmand e Pedro Gonçalves chegou aos 1️⃣1️⃣ golos na temporada 💪 pic.twitter.com/IT4dvjGyHD — Sporting CP (@SportingCP) January 30, 2024

The timing and weight of pass has to facilitate the processes of teammates.

Without him, even these minute details complicate and the flow staggers, opening the door to doubt, nerves and individual errors. With him, there are conditions to build and expand upon. Even on the big occasion.

De cabeça para fundo das redes 💥



Passe teleguiado de Hjulmand, finalização perfeita de Pedro Gonçalves e estava inaugurado o marcador no dérbi 🙌 pic.twitter.com/txoYho4KxI — Sporting CP (@SportingCP) March 1, 2024

England should know.

Limited physique, unlimited football IQ

He isn’t particularly the greatest physical specimen. Far from the bulkiest, physically dominating or agile and explosive. Sporadically below average performances in the department of duels can appear from a player who could be more ambitious and aggressive in certain contexts.

His extended limbs, body manipulation and opportunism compensate.

Without Hjulmand, it would not be possible for Sporting to maintain constant pressure on the opposition, restricting and demoralising them to lower, compact blocks to sustain attacks. Fluid, ambitious final third processes are possible due to the freedom Hjulmand permits.

Gyökeres steals the headlines for goal-scoring contributions. “Gyodependencia” is cited by rival fans. The brains of Sporting, however, is Morten Hjulmand. His poorer numbers have an explanation. Context is key. Numbers are nothing without context.

Will he reach the Premier League, and his beloved Arsenal?

🚨 Did you know:



🇩🇰 Morten Hjulmand, who had scored a brilliant goal for Denmark against England, has a large Arsenal logo tattoo on his left shoulder.



💫 Reports suggest the midfielder dreams of playing for Arsenal in the future. pic.twitter.com/td58TJVSWj — Forever Arsenal (@Forever_AFC1) June 21, 2024

Who knows, but Morten Hjulmand is capable.