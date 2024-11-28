Featured

Porto pegged back twice in 2-2 draw against Anderlecht in Belgium

28 November 2024

Under-pressure Porto coach Vítor Bruno saw his side twice take the lead against Anderlecht in Belgium this evening, but the Dragons could not hold on for victory, leaving them in a precarious position in the lower reaches of the Europa League table.

Galeno gave the visitors a half-time advantage from the penalty spot but Tristan Degreef equalised soon after the break following a calamitous mistake by Pepê. Substitute Fábio Vieira put Porto ahead again late on, but the Belgians hit back almost immediately through Francis Amuzu’s deflected strike. More to follow.