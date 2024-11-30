Featured

Santa Clara stun Sporting with 1-0 victory at Alvalade

30 November 2024

After 11 straight wins, Sporting’s Primeira Liga title defence suffered its first setback as the sensational Santa Clara pulled off a shock 1-0 victory at Alvalade.

Vinícius Lopes put the Azorean team ahead in the 33rd minute with a ferocious shot that left Vladan Kovacevic rooted to his spot.

Sporting could find no way back and looked physically and mentally drained well before the end of the match, in contrast to a superbly organised Santa Clara who remained composed under pressure and were always a threat on the break.

With two defeats in his first three matches, it is a far from ideal start to life as new Sporting coach for João Pereira.