Benfica beat Arouca 2-0 to close gap at the top of the table

01 December 2024

Benfica had little trouble clocking up three more points with a 2-0 victory in Arouca to cut the gap to leaders Sporting to five points with a game in hand.

Arouca centre-back Jose Fontán scored an own goal to hand Benfica an early lead, before in-form Ángel Di María made sure of victory with the second goal from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.

Benfica have won 7 out of 7 matches in the Primeira Liga since Bruno Lage returned to the dugout and look in good shape to mount a serious title challenge.

Arouca 0-2 Benfica highlights