Porto beat Casa Pia 2-0 in the Primeira Liga

02 December 2024

Porto got back to winning ways in the Primeira Liga after beating Casa Pia 2-0 at Estádio do Dragão. Nehuén Pérez and Galeno tested Patrick Sequeira in the first half with Jérémy Livolant going close for the visitors.

The Dragons opened the scoring in the 51st minute when Fábio Vieira finished off a fine move to punish a loose pass from Ruben Kluivert. Samu extended the lead four minutes later when he exchanged passes with Pepê, raced clear and fired past Sequeira.

Otávio rattled the post and Galeno couldn't capitalise after a shocking pass from Sequeira, Casa Pia going close late on when Diogo Costa tipped Duplexe Tchamba’s header off the bar.

Porto’s victory relieves some pressure on president André Villas-Boas and manager Vítor Bruno after a poor run of form saw them lose at Lazio, Benfica and Moreirense before a draw at Anderlecht.

The pitiful attendance of 32810 was the lowest seen at Estádio do Dragão in some time, many Porto supporters having enough with 8.30pm kick-off times on a Monday night and/or giving up on their team.

