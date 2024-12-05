Featured

Moreirense come from behind to beat Sporting 2-1 and plunge Lions into crisis

05 December 2024

After holding Benfica to a draw and knocking FC Porto out of the Portuguese Cup this season, Moreirense clocked up another impressive performance and result by beating Sporting 2-1 in Moreira de Cónegos.

The Lions started well, Victor Gyökeres earning and converting an early penalty. But Moreirense had turned it around by half time thanks to goals by Dinis Pinto and Guilherme Schettine, and the home team could have scored more before the interval.

In the second half it was one-way traffic, twice Sporting hitting the bar, but João Pereira’s team failed to carve out clear-cut chances and the new coach is now under intense scrutiny after three successive defeats.

Moreirense 2-1 Sporting highlights