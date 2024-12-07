Featured

Club World Cup draw: Benfica and Porto learn opponents in inaugural version of new FIFA tournament

07 December 2024

From Argentina to Australia, from Egyptians to Brazilians, from Munich to Miami.

Benfica and FC Porto this week learned their opponents in the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup, which shall take place in the United States of America from 14 June to 13 July 2025.

Porto were drawn in Group A alongside Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras, Al Ahly of Egypt and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. Porto will play their first and third games in New York, with the middle match hosted in Atalanta.

“We have very happy to be in this competition,” said Porto president André Villas-Boas. “Porto have won the Continental Cup twice. It’s the first time with this new format and we are very proud to be present and we want to live up to the history of the club in this competition.”

O sorteio completo do FIFA Club World Cup 🤩 #DAZNFIFACWC pic.twitter.com/Z1Pif6p6ZT — DAZN Portugal (@DAZNPortugal) December 5, 2024

Benfica’s opponents are equally eclectic. The Eagles were drawn against German giants Bayern Munich, Australian outfit Auckland City and Argentina’s biggest club Boca Juniors. Benfica will play their three group games in Miami, Orlando and Charlotte.

The 32-club tournament has been the subject of criticism with many commentators and protagonists from within the game complaining about the overload of matches for the world’s top players.

FIFA has ploughed on regardless, as is their wont, and with the media platform DAZN screening all matches free of charge, it is likely to attract huge interest, especially without any competing major tournaments in the men’s game scheduled for next summer.

By Tom Kundert