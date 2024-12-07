Featured

Benfica beat Vitoria 1-0 to close gap at the top to two points

07 December 2024

In a tight game of few chances Benfica got the job done against and impressive Vitória side thanks to a first-half goal by Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

Benfica took the lead in the 29th-minute when the lively Turk ended a sweeping move by rifling in from 15 yards out, Pavlidis providing the assist, although Vitória goalkeeper Bruno Varela may feel he should have done better.

Manu Silva was outstanding for the visitors as Vitória remained in the hunt for points until the final whistle, but Benfica held on relatively comfortably to claim the win.

Benfica 1-0 Vitória SC highlights