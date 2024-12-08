Featured

Famalicão 1-1 Porto: Dragons frustrated by Fama and VAR

08 December 2024

Famalicão and Porto played out an entertaining 1-1 draw tonight. The visitors were well on top for most of the match, especially in a dominant first 45 minutes, only to go into the break losing after Óscar Aranda pounced on Diogo Costa’s mistake on the stroke of half time.

Porto equalised early in the second half through the inevitable Samu Aghehowa and the Spaniard seemed to have given the Dragons the lead when he finished off a brilliant counter-attack.

However, the goal was disallowed and a penalty awarded to Famalicão for a handball infringement by Pepe in the Porto box at the start of the move, after intervention from the VAR.

To add to the drama, Diogo Costa redeemed himself for his earlier mistake by brilliantly saving Aranda’s spot kick and there was no further scoring.

Porto drop to third, level on points but behind Benfica on the head-to-head result, with just two points separating the duo from leaders Sporting.

